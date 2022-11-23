0
Wednesday 23 November 2022 - 10:23

At Least 35 Injured After Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Rocks Western Turkey

Story Code : 1026373
At Least 35 Injured After Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Rocks Western Turkey
Findings released by the nonprofit organization indicated the earthquake was felt at a depth of 6 kilometers near Duzce, the capital of Turkey's western Duzce Province. At present, one aftershock – a magnitude 3.0 – was recorded in the same vicinity.

Not long after reports first emerged of the earthquake, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca indicated that 22 individuals had been injured in Duzce. One person sustained serious injuries after having jumped "from a height."

A preliminary reading captured by the US Geological Survey determined that the initial quake had measured on the Richter scale at a magnitude 6.1, and hit at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Testimonies collected by the EMSC organization ranged in their descriptions of the event, with some noting the quake woke them up or caused the electricity to go out in their home.

"It wasn't very scary," wrote one user who was located some 58 kilometers from the epicenter. "It took 10 seconds as far as I can tell."

Another user remarked that their home was "rocking like a cradle."

The deadliest quake to have occurred near Duzce took place in August 1999, when a magnitude 7.8 quake caused the deaths of over 17,000 individuals. EMSC noted that earthquakes of similar strength hit the area in 1944 and 1970, killing a combined total of over 5,000 residents.
Comment


Featured Stories
Top Biden Aide, ‘Israeli’ Military Chief Discuss Iran, West Bank Ops
Top Biden Aide, ‘Israeli’ Military Chief Discuss Iran, West Bank Ops
Official: EU States Eyeing Economic Ties with Iran
Official: EU States Eyeing Economic Ties with Iran
22 November 2022
Iran Dismisses Washington Post Claim on Drone Deal with Russia
Iran Dismisses Washington Post Claim on Drone Deal with Russia
22 November 2022
Saudi War Killed, Injured More than 8,000 Yemeni Children since 2015: Rights Group
Saudi War Killed, Injured More than 8,000 Yemeni Children since 2015: Rights Group
22 November 2022
Deadly Earthquake Rocks Indonesia, Dozens Killed
Deadly Earthquake Rocks Indonesia, Dozens Killed
21 November 2022
Iran Hits Terrorist Groups’ Positions in Iraq with Missiles, Drones
Iran Hits Terrorist Groups’ Positions in Iraq with Missiles, Drones
21 November 2022
UK Warns: Arms Sent to Ukraine Could End Up With ‘Terrorists’
UK Warns: Arms Sent to Ukraine Could End Up With ‘Terrorists’
21 November 2022
Bodies of Daesh Ringleaders Found in Syria’s Daraa Neighborhood
Bodies of Daesh Ringleaders Found in Syria’s Daraa Neighborhood
20 November 2022
Media War on Iran Aimed at Whitewashing Crimes of US, Allies: Spokesman
Media War on Iran Aimed at Whitewashing Crimes of US, Allies: Spokesman
20 November 2022
Iran Captures Terrorists behind Attack on Shia Cleric in Zahedan
Iran Captures Terrorists behind Attack on Shia Cleric in Zahedan
20 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Progress of Iran Invalidated Logic of ‘Liberal Democracy’
Ayatollah Khamenei: Progress of Iran Invalidated Logic of ‘Liberal Democracy’
19 November 2022
Moscow Claims Ukraine Executed Russian POWs
Moscow Claims Ukraine Executed Russian POWs
19 November 2022
Four Syrian Soldiers Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Attack on Central, Coastal Areas
Four Syrian Soldiers Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Attack on Central, Coastal Areas
19 November 2022