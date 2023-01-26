0
Thursday 26 January 2023 - 20:54

Russian Warship Armed with Hypersonic Missiles to Train with Chinese, South African Navies

Story Code : 1037924
Russian Warship Armed with Hypersonic Missiles to Train with Chinese, South African Navies
Russia’s Admiral Gorshkov frigate, armed with Zircon hypersonic missiles, practiced “delivering a missile strike against an enemy surface target,” the ship’s commander Igor Krokhmal said in a video released by the ministry.

The exercise, described by state news agency Tass as an “electronic launch” or virtual simulation, confirmed the “designed characteristics” of the missile system, said Krokhmal, who pointed to the missiles’ purported ability to reach distances of more than 900 kilometers.

The test was part of a long voyage of the Admiral Gorshkov frigate launched earlier this month, when Russian state media said the warship was dispatched with the hypersonic missiles.

The deployment will also include joint training with the Chinese and South African navies off the coast of South Africa, according to Moscow and Pretoria.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden’s Nominee for US Human Rights Post Withdraws After Criticism of Stance on ‘Israel’
Biden’s Nominee for US Human Rights Post Withdraws After Criticism of Stance on ‘Israel’
Iran Arrests Members of Over A Dozen ‘Israel’-linked Terrorist Teams
Iran Arrests Members of Over A Dozen ‘Israel’-linked Terrorist Teams
26 January 2023
US Secret Service Finds 25% of Mass Shootings Driven by Conspiracy Theories, Hateful Ideologies
US Secret Service Finds 25% of Mass Shootings Driven by Conspiracy Theories, Hateful Ideologies
26 January 2023
Sweden
Sweden's Quran Burning Condemned by UN
25 January 2023
Colombia Rejects US Proposal to Supply Ukraine with Russian Weapons: President
Colombia Rejects US Proposal to Supply Ukraine with Russian Weapons: President
25 January 2023
Mass Civil Disobedience Planned by Palestinian Prisoners in Israeli Jails
Mass Civil Disobedience Planned by Palestinian Prisoners in Israeli Jails
25 January 2023
German FM: Germany Would Not Block Poland From Sending Tanks to Ukraine
German FM: Germany Would Not Block Poland From Sending Tanks to Ukraine
23 January 2023
Boris Johnson Makes Surprise Trip to Ukraine
Boris Johnson Makes Surprise Trip to Ukraine
23 January 2023
Russian Foreign Intel: Ukraine Stockpiling Weapons Provided by West on Territories of NPP
Russian Foreign Intel: Ukraine Stockpiling Weapons Provided by West on Territories of NPP
23 January 2023
Western Hybrid War on Iran Doomed to Defeat: Spokesman
Western Hybrid War on Iran Doomed to Defeat: Spokesman
22 January 2023
Turkey Questions Sweden
Turkey Questions Sweden's NATO Commitments
22 January 2023
FBI Searches Biden Home, Finds Items Marked Classified
FBI Searches Biden Home, Finds Items Marked Classified
22 January 2023
Protesters in Warsaw Demonstrate against Poland
Protesters in Warsaw Demonstrate against Poland's Backing for Ukraine
22 January 2023