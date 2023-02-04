0
Saturday 4 February 2023 - 05:05

17 Dead in Head-On Collision in Pakistan's Kohat District

Story Code : 1039455
17 Dead in Head-On Collision in Pakistan
Located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan, the crash occurred near a tunnel.

Rescue official Rehmat Ullah stated that all the deceased and injured have been transported to a hospital in Kohat.

Footage from the scene showed images of the destroyed bus, AP reported.

Unfortunately, deadly accidents are a common occurrence in Pakistan, due to poor road infrastructure and a disregard for traffic laws. Just last Sunday, a passenger bus crashed into a pillar and fell off a bridge in Baluchistan province, resulting in a fire that killed 40 people.
