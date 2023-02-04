17 Dead in Head-On Collision in Pakistan's Kohat District
Located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan, the crash occurred near a tunnel.
Rescue official Rehmat Ullah stated that all the deceased and injured have been transported to a hospital in Kohat.
Footage from the scene showed images of the destroyed bus, AP reported.
Unfortunately, deadly accidents are a common occurrence in Pakistan, due to poor road infrastructure and a disregard for traffic laws. Just last Sunday, a passenger bus crashed into a pillar and fell off a bridge in Baluchistan province, resulting in a fire that killed 40 people.