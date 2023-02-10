‘Israeli’ Military Chief Spotted on Unannounced Visit to Bahrain

Islam Times - In the course of cementing normalization with the ‘Israeli’ occupiers, Bahrain hosted the Zionist military’s Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi who paid a secret visit to the Arab kingdom this week to attend a regional security conference.

The trip flew under the media’s radar until the ‘Israeli’ Walla news site spotted Halevi in a picture from the conference in the Tuesday edition of the Akhbar Al Khaleej newspaper.The conference was held under the auspices of the US Central Command, with the head of the US Army’s Central Command Erik Kurilla also in attendance.The Zionist military on Thursday confirmed the trip, noting that Halevi had since returned.This was Halevi’s first trip abroad since becoming ‘Israeli’ occupation military’s chief of staff last month.His predecessor Aviv Kochavi visited Bahrain a year ago and met with senior security officials in the Gulf country.The trip focused on building bilateral security ties and boosting cooperation against Iran.Kochavi also reportedly met his Qatari counterpart during the visit, despite limited relations between the countries. The Saudi-owned Elaph news site said the two discussed the possibility of Qatar joining a regional alliance against Iran.