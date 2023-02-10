0
Friday 10 February 2023 - 23:21

‘Israeli’ Military Chief Spotted on Unannounced Visit to Bahrain

Story Code : 1040661
‘Israeli’ Military Chief Spotted on Unannounced Visit to Bahrain
The trip flew under the media’s radar until the ‘Israeli’ Walla news site spotted Halevi in a picture from the conference in the Tuesday edition of the Akhbar Al Khaleej newspaper.

The conference was held under the auspices of the US Central Command, with the head of the US Army’s Central Command Erik Kurilla also in attendance.

The Zionist military on Thursday confirmed the trip, noting that Halevi had since returned.

This was Halevi’s first trip abroad since becoming ‘Israeli’ occupation military’s chief of staff last month.

His predecessor Aviv Kochavi visited Bahrain a year ago and met with senior security officials in the Gulf country.

The trip focused on building bilateral security ties and boosting cooperation against Iran.

Kochavi also reportedly met his Qatari counterpart during the visit, despite limited relations between the countries. The Saudi-owned Elaph news site said the two discussed the possibility of Qatar joining a regional alliance against Iran.
Comment


Featured Stories
Beijing Reacts to Adoption of Anti-Chinese Resolution in US House
Beijing Reacts to Adoption of Anti-Chinese Resolution in US House
Raisi: US, E3 Trapped in Miscalculations, Illusion in Face of Iran
Raisi: US, E3 Trapped in Miscalculations, Illusion in Face of Iran
10 February 2023
Assad: Many Countries ‘Under US Pressure’ Not to Help Quake-hit Syria
Assad: Many Countries ‘Under US Pressure’ Not to Help Quake-hit Syria
10 February 2023
56 Int’l Economists Warn Netanyahu: Legal Overhaul to Hurt “Israel”
56 Int’l Economists Warn Netanyahu: Legal Overhaul to Hurt “Israel”
9 February 2023
Zelensky Heads to Brussels Summit to Plead for Jets
Zelensky Heads to Brussels Summit to Plead for Jets
9 February 2023
US Navy behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion: Journalist
US Navy behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion: Journalist
9 February 2023
Shamkhani: US Trying to Make Afghanistan Hotbed of Terrorism
Shamkhani: US Trying to Make Afghanistan Hotbed of Terrorism
8 February 2023
Syrian FM: US Sanctions Prevent Delivery of “Everything” to Syria After Deadly Earthquake
Syrian FM: US Sanctions Prevent Delivery of “Everything” to Syria After Deadly Earthquake
8 February 2023
CIA Chief Resembles Current Situation in The Occupied Palestinian Territories to A Second Intifada
CIA Chief Resembles Current Situation in The Occupied Palestinian Territories to A Second Intifada
8 February 2023
Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles
Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles
8 February 2023
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
7 February 2023
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
7 February 2023
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
7 February 2023