0
Friday 3 March 2023 - 11:03

Grave Concern for Life of 2 Bahraini Activists behind Al-Khalifa Bars

Story Code : 1044595
Grave Concern for Life of 2 Bahraini Activists behind Al-Khalifa Bars
Al-Khawaja, 61, was sent back to prison on February 28 after security forces denied him access to a cardiologist for a serious heart-related complicacy, his daughter Maryam Al-Khawaja was quoted as saying in Bahraini media.

The rights activist, who was first arrested and put on trial in 2011 for leading peaceful protests that called for fundamental freedoms in the Gulf country, informed his daughter that he was suffering from breathing difficulties and heart palpitations.

After performing various medical tests, a doctor recommended that al-Khawaja be urgently moved to a cardiologist's care, however, Bahraini security forces “refused to book the necessary appointment,” his daughter said.

Maryam said “a plain-clothed man” at the medical facility insisted his hands be cuffed and that he be taken back to prison.

According to his daughter, Abdul-Hadi believes the refusal to book his appointment was done to punish him because he had protested against being chained.

“I am constantly in a state of anxiety waiting for that call that something happened to my father in their notorious prison, and this latest news has now increased my anxiety tenfold,” his daughter said, concerned about her ailing father's fate.

She said her father was “dying in their prisons” while the international community, especially the EU and Denmark, was watching it as mute spectators.
Comment


Featured Stories
CNN Reveals Reason for Firings at Key US Nuclear Base
CNN Reveals Reason for Firings at Key US Nuclear Base
Taiwan Sees Second Chinese Air Incursion as US Agrees Arms Sale
Taiwan Sees Second Chinese Air Incursion as US Agrees Arms Sale
2 March 2023
Hamas: Death Penalty Bill Reveals Israeli Regime’s Fascist Tendencies
Hamas: Death Penalty Bill Reveals Israeli Regime’s Fascist Tendencies
2 March 2023
Raisi Warns Europe Against Harboring Anti-Iran Terrorists
Raisi Warns Europe Against Harboring Anti-Iran Terrorists
2 March 2023
Hezbollah Needs Not Precision Missiles, ‘Israel’ Decaying from Within – ‘Israeli’ General
Hezbollah Needs Not Precision Missiles, ‘Israel’ Decaying from Within – ‘Israeli’ General
1 March 2023
US Senator Threatens Brazil With “Crippling Sanctions”
US Senator Threatens Brazil With “Crippling Sanctions”
1 March 2023
New Start Treaty Suspension: World One Step Closer to Nuclear Apocalypse
New Start Treaty Suspension: World One Step Closer to Nuclear Apocalypse
1 March 2023
Iran Urges Removal of Sanctions on Syria to Facilitate Quake Relief Aid
Iran Urges Removal of Sanctions on Syria to Facilitate Quake Relief Aid
1 March 2023
NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia: Kremlin
NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia: Kremlin
28 February 2023
Why’s US Opposed to China Peace Plan for Ukraine?
Why’s US Opposed to China Peace Plan for Ukraine?
28 February 2023
UN Says $1.2 bln Raised for Delivering Aid to Millions of Yemenis
UN Says $1.2 bln Raised for Delivering Aid to Millions of Yemenis
28 February 2023
Stop ‘Smearing’ China with Lab Leak Narrative, Beijing Tells US
Stop ‘Smearing’ China with Lab Leak Narrative, Beijing Tells US
28 February 2023
White House Distances Itself from COVID-19 “Lab-Leak” Theory
White House Distances Itself from COVID-19 “Lab-Leak” Theory
27 February 2023