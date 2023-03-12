Two Ukrainian Mi-8 Helicopters, 7 HIMARS, Uragan Rockets Downed: TASS

Islam Times - Two Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters, seven HIMARS and Uragan rockets and one drone were downed by Russian air defense systems in the course of the special military operation during the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

“Two Mi-8 helicopters of the Ukrainian armed forces were downed by air defense systems near the settlement of Temirovka in the Zaporozhye region and Dvurechnaya in the Kharkov region. Apart from that, seven HIMARS and Uragan rockets were intercepted during the day, and a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed near the settlement of Chervony Mayak in th Kherson region,” he said.“A Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer was destroyed in the Kherson direction during the counter-battery fight,” Konashenkov added.According to the Russian defense ministry, as many as 400 Ukrainian warplanes, 220 helicopters, 3,385 drones, 4011 air defense systems, 8,275 tanks and other armored vehicles, 1,055 multiple rocket launch systems, 4,326 artillery systems and mortars, as well as 8,879 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.“In the Donetsk direction, as a result of active operations of the units supported by the artillery of the Southern Group of forces, more than 220 Ukrainian servicemen, an infantry fighting vehicle, three armored fighting vehicles, seven vehicles, as well as a D-30 howitzer were destroyed during the day,” military official reported.According to Konashenkov, in the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the artillery fire of the Vostok group of troops hit Ukrainian units in the Donetsk People’s Republic’s settlements of Ugledar, Prechistovka and Zolotaya Niva.“During the day, more than 50 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, four vehicles and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in these directions,” the top brass highlighted.“In the Krasny Liman direction, active actions of units, strikes by assault and army aviation, artillery fire and heavy firing systems of the Center group of troops hit enemy manpower and equipment in the Lugansk People’s Republic’s settlement of Ploshchanka, as well as in the Donetsk People’s Republic’s Terny, Yampolovka and Grigorovka settlements,” Konashenkov said, “Up to 100 Ukrainian servicemen, an armored fighting vehicle, four pickup trucks, a D-30 howitzer and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer were destroyed in this direction over the day,” Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman added.“In the Kupyansk direction, artillery fire of the Zapad group of troops over the day struck Ukrainian units in the Kharkov Region’s settlements of Masyutovka, Dvurechnaya, Pershotravnevoye and the Lugansk People’s Republic’s Novoselovskoye. In addition, the actions of five sabotage and reconnaissance groups were suppressed in the LPR’s Stelmakhovka and the Kharkov Region’s Sinkovka, Liman Pervy, and Berestovoye,” Konashenkov said.According to the top brass, the enemy’s manpower and equipment were eliminated. “The enemy’s losses in this direction during the day amounted to up to 45 servicemen, two armored fighting vehicles and four vehicles,” he pointed out.“The actions of three sabotage and reconnaissance groups were suppressed in the DPR’s Novomikhailovka and the Zaporozhye Region’s Levadnoye and Marfopol,” military official reported.