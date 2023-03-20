0
Monday 20 March 2023 - 12:21

Ecuador, Peru Authorities Assess Damage After Earthquake that Killed At Least 15

Story Code : 1047724
Ecuador, Peru Authorities Assess Damage After Earthquake that Killed At Least 15
The 6.8 magnitude quake struck the Ecuadorian coastal province of Guayas at midday on Saturday, with residents reporting shaking in much of the country as well as in Peru's northern border towns.
 
"Our goal is to take immediate actions that return us to normality," President Guillermo Lasso said in a video Sunday evening. "You have my full support to repair all the damage as soon as possible, for which the Ministry of Finance has already allocated the necessary resources."
 
Lasso reported 14 fatalities, as well as more than 460 people with injuries. He said 89 homes had been destroyed and another 192 affected. Dozens of health centers and educational units also registered impacts, he said.
 
He said the government had created a housing lease voucher and would acquire homes in which families who lost their homes could stay.
 
The Risk Management Secretariat said it sent a team to Puna Island early on Sunday, near the epicenter of the earthquake, to assess needs and deliver humanitarian aid.
 
State-run oil company Petroecuador reported that an electrical failure had affected six oil fields, leading to a drop in production of some 17,400 barrels of oil.
 
Petroecuador said an offshore platform near the epicenter also suffered damage that caused machinery to fail, temporarily reducing production. The firm calculated the loss to production at over 20.5 million cubic feet per day.
 
Peruvian authorities reported one death, four collapsed homes and five more left uninhabitable, while essential services and transportation infrastructure were undamaged.
 
Ecuador and Peru are part of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an extensive area that surrounds the Pacific Ocean where clashes between the continental plates are frequent.
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korea Launches Missile into Sea amid US-South Korea Drills
North Korea Launches Missile into Sea amid US-South Korea Drills
Taliban Attack ISIS Hideouts in N Afghanistan
Taliban Attack ISIS Hideouts in N Afghanistan
19 March 2023
Majority of Americans View Iraq War as A Mistake
Majority of Americans View Iraq War as A Mistake
19 March 2023
Trump Says He Expects to Be Arrested on Tuesday, Calls for Protests
Trump Says He Expects to Be Arrested on Tuesday, Calls for Protests
19 March 2023
Pakistan Police Raid Ex-Premier’s House as Khan Heads to Court
Pakistan Police Raid Ex-Premier’s House as Khan Heads to Court
18 March 2023
Protests Surround Homes of Israeli Regime’s Officials, Including Netanyahu
Protests Surround Homes of Israeli Regime’s Officials, Including Netanyahu
18 March 2023
Iran-Saudi Diplomatic Relations Revival Boosts Yemen Peace Talks: UN Envoy
Iran-Saudi Diplomatic Relations Revival Boosts Yemen Peace Talks: UN Envoy
18 March 2023
Syrian President Calls US World’s ‘Most Rogue Country’
Syrian President Calls US World’s ‘Most Rogue Country’
18 March 2023
Iranian Spokesman: General Soleimani ’Architect of Peace Among Islamic Nations’
Iranian Spokesman: General Soleimani ’Architect of Peace Among Islamic Nations’
16 March 2023
Pakistan Court to Decide If Police Can Move to Arrest Imran Khan
Pakistan Court to Decide If Police Can Move to Arrest Imran Khan
17 March 2023
US Agrees to Sell 220 Tomahawk Missiles to Australia
US Agrees to Sell 220 Tomahawk Missiles to Australia
17 March 2023
N Korea: ICBM Was to Warn US, S Korea Over Joint Drills
N Korea: ICBM Was to Warn US, S Korea Over Joint Drills
17 March 2023
Ben Gvir Accuses AG of Acting As De Facto Opposition Chief
Ben Gvir Accuses AG of Acting As De Facto Opposition Chief
17 March 2023