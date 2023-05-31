0
Wednesday 31 May 2023 - 21:16

Russia Says US Creating 'Free Syria Army' to Destabilize Country

Story Code : 1061270
Russia Says US Creating
Nebenzya made the remark during a United Nations Security Council meeting, stating, "According to our data, Washington has begun to create a free Syria army near Raqqa out of local Arab tribes, Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) militants, and other terrorist organizations."
 
The Russian diplomat emphasized that these actions clearly indicate the US's intent to employ these militants against Syria's legitimate authorities and disrupt the situation in the country.
 
Additionally, Sergey Naryshkin, the Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), accused the US of obstructing the normalization of Syria's relations with the Arab world. Naryshkin also stated that the US is training fighters of the Daesh terrorist organization at its Syrian base to further destabilize Syria.
 
Naryshkin revealed, "Dozens of Daesh militants are being trained there, and their ranks are regularly replenished by the Americans, who release terrorists from prisons in the occupied northeastern part of Syria."
 
He further highlighted that the US coordinates attacks between Washington-controlled militants and fighters in southern Syrian provinces.
 
The Russian intelligence chief also pointed out that the US is displeased with the positive trends in Syria, such as its reinstated membership in the Arab League and President Bashar Assad's participation in the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia.
 
Naryshkin underscored that despite US opposition, Syria is on the path to reconstruction and the return of peace and stability, with the active participation of the Arab world.
 
"The Syrian authorities, supported by the majority of Arab states and their friends from other regions of the world, intend to continue working consistently to revitalize the country," Naryshkin concluded.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
US Targets Chinese and Mexican Companies
US Targets Chinese and Mexican Companies
31 May 2023
Gantz Restores Lead as Netanyahu Loses Post-Gaza War Bump: Poll
Gantz Restores Lead as Netanyahu Loses Post-Gaza War Bump: Poll
31 May 2023
Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago
Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago
31 May 2023
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
30 May 2023
’Israel’ Fears Multi- Front War, Launches Major Drill
’Israel’ Fears Multi- Front War, Launches Major Drill
30 May 2023
Saudi Regime Executes Two Bahraini Activists After Eight Years of Detention
Saudi Regime Executes Two Bahraini Activists After Eight Years of Detention
30 May 2023
N Korea Launches Reconnaissance Satellite To Monitor US Activities
N Korea Launches Reconnaissance Satellite To Monitor US Activities
30 May 2023
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
29 May 2023
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Missiles in Latest Air Raid on Damascus
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Missiles in Latest Air Raid on Damascus
29 May 2023
Nearly 1.4 mln People Displaced in Sudan since Civil War Erupted, UN Report Says
Nearly 1.4 mln People Displaced in Sudan since Civil War Erupted, UN Report Says
29 May 2023
Japan: North Korea Says Will Launch Military Satellite Next Week
Japan: North Korea Says Will Launch Military Satellite Next Week
29 May 2023
Suicide Bombing Targets Security Convoy in Pakistan, 22 Personnel Injured
Suicide Bombing Targets Security Convoy in Pakistan, 22 Personnel Injured
28 May 2023