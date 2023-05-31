Russia Says US Creating 'Free Syria Army' to Destabilize Country

Islam Times - Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya accused the United States of creating a so-called "free Syria army" near the city of Raqqa with the intention of using militants to destabilize the country.

The Russian diplomat emphasized that these actions clearly indicate the US's intent to employ these militants against Syria's legitimate authorities and disrupt the situation in the country.

Additionally, Sergey Naryshkin, the Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), accused the US of obstructing the normalization of Syria's relations with the Arab world. Naryshkin also stated that the US is training fighters of the Daesh terrorist organization at its Syrian base to further destabilize Syria.

Naryshkin revealed, "Dozens of Daesh militants are being trained there, and their ranks are regularly replenished by the Americans, who release terrorists from prisons in the occupied northeastern part of Syria."

He further highlighted that the US coordinates attacks between Washington-controlled militants and fighters in southern Syrian provinces.

The Russian intelligence chief also pointed out that the US is displeased with the positive trends in Syria, such as its reinstated membership in the Arab League and President Bashar Assad's participation in the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia.

Naryshkin underscored that despite US opposition, Syria is on the path to reconstruction and the return of peace and stability, with the active participation of the Arab world.

"The Syrian authorities, supported by the majority of Arab states and their friends from other regions of the world, intend to continue working consistently to revitalize the country," Naryshkin concluded.

Nebenzya made the remark during a United Nations Security Council meeting, stating, "According to our data, Washington has begun to create a free Syria army near Raqqa out of local Arab tribes, Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) militants, and other terrorist organizations."