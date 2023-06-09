0
Friday 9 June 2023 - 08:52

US to Send New $2 Billion Military Aid for Ukraine

Story Code : 1062813
US to Send New $2 Billion Military Aid for Ukraine
The announcement is likely to come later this week, citing unnamed US officials. The arms will be provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative [USAI], which has furnished billions of dollars in American weapons to Kiev since fighting erupted with Moscow last year. 

The new aid package will include two types of Patriot missiles: the Patriot Advanced Capability Missile-3 [PAC-3] and the Guidance Enhanced Missile. Produced by Raytheon, the latter munitions are said to provide “improved ability to defeat tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles or enemy aircraft in complement to the PAC-3 missile,” according to the US weapons-maker.

Washington will also reportedly send MIM-23 Hawk surface-to-air missile launchers, an aging system whose first variant entered service in 1960. Officials initially said the platform would be provided last November, but noted they would require refurbishing and repairs using funds from the USAI project. 

The latest military assistance comes as Kiev staged several major attacks against Russian forces over the past few days. Officials in Kiev, however, insist that the actual “counteroffensive” operation has yet to come, with the head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, Aleksey Danilov, arguing “When we start the counteroffensive, everyone will know about it, they will see it.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Major Cyberattack Targets ‘Israeli’ Government Websites
Major Cyberattack Targets ‘Israeli’ Government Websites
MBS Threatened to Inflict ‘Major’ Economic Pain on US Amid Oil Feud
MBS Threatened to Inflict ‘Major’ Economic Pain on US Amid Oil Feud
9 June 2023
Devil’s Alliance: Netanyahu, Blinken Talk Military, Intelligence Cooperation
Devil’s Alliance: Netanyahu, Blinken Talk Military, Intelligence Cooperation
9 June 2023
US to Send New $2 Billion Military Aid for Ukraine
US to Send New $2 Billion Military Aid for Ukraine
9 June 2023
‘Israeli’ Demolition Campaign Will Never Break Palestinian Resolve: Hamas
‘Israeli’ Demolition Campaign Will Never Break Palestinian Resolve: Hamas
8 June 2023
IAEA Issues Warning About Europe’s Largest Nuclear Plant
IAEA Issues Warning About Europe’s Largest Nuclear Plant
8 June 2023
Putin Discusses “Joint Projects” with Saudi Crown Prince
Putin Discusses “Joint Projects” with Saudi Crown Prince
8 June 2023
NATO May Send Troops to Ukraine
NATO May Send Troops to Ukraine
8 June 2023
Blinken Discusses ‘Israel’ Normalization With MBS
Blinken Discusses ‘Israel’ Normalization With MBS
7 June 2023
Palestine to UN: Blacklist ‘Israel’ As Child Rights Violator
Palestine to UN: Blacklist ‘Israel’ As Child Rights Violator
7 June 2023
Russia Holds West Responsible for Dam Disaster
Russia Holds West Responsible for Dam Disaster
7 June 2023
Iran Reopens Embassy in Saudi Arabia
Iran Reopens Embassy in Saudi Arabia
7 June 2023
Palestinian Toddler Killed By ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Laid to Rest
Palestinian Toddler Killed By ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Laid to Rest
6 June 2023