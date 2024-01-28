0
Sunday 28 January 2024 - 23:43

Three US Troops Killed in Drone Attack in Jordan: Media

Story Code : 1112237
Three American service members were killed and at least two dozen were injured in a drone attack overnight on a small US outpost in Jordan, US officials told CNN, marking the first time US troops have been killed by enemy fire in the Middle East since the beginning of the Gaza war.

The killing of three Americans at Tower 22 in Jordan near the border with Syria is a significant escalation of an already-precarious situation in the Middle East.

US Central Command confirmed in a statement on Sunday that three service members were killed and 25 injured in a one-way drone attack that “impacted at a base in northeast Jordan.”

In reaction to the attack, US President Joe Biden has accused groups affiliated with Iran without giving any evidence.
