Kremlin Refutes Claims That There Are Russian Troops in Libya

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin hasn't ordered to send Russian forces to Libya, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on recent allegations by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Moscow manages the Libyan war at an official level.

"No, Vladimir Putin as commander-in-chief of the Russian forces hasn't sent forces to Libya, there was no such order," Peskov told journalists, Sputnik reported.The comment comes amid reports in the Russian media that a Russian soldier who allegedly died in Libya was buried last week in the Orenburg Region of the country.Last week, Erdogan alleged that Moscow was taking part in the Libyan war through Russian private military companies.He added that Ankara would continue to support Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj's internationally recognized government.