Islam Times - Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries of terrorist groups on Wednesday attacked with artillery shells a number of villages in Aleppo northern countryside.

Civil sources reported that many artillery shells fell on residential neighborhoods in villages of Mara’anaz, al-Malikiyah, al-Alqamiyah and Meng in north of Aleppo, adding that the sources of the shells were from the Turkish occupation forces in Azaz area.The shells caused material damage without any causalities among civilians.