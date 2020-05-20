0
Wednesday 20 May 2020 - 10:14

US Economy to Suffer if Supply Chains Pulled from China: Chamber of Commerce

Story Code : 863813
US Economy to Suffer if Supply Chains Pulled from China: Chamber of Commerce
“Protecting the resiliency of our supply chain doesn’t have to mean reshoring all production in the United States,” Chamber Chief Executive Thomas Donohue told an online conference on Tuesday.

His remarks came a day after a report showed US lawmakers and officials were drawing up proposals aimed at encouraging American companies to move operations or major suppliers out of the Asian country.

Reuters reported Monday that discussions were underway about the proposals which would include tax breaks, new rules, and carefully structured subsidies.

The proposals, which also entail the idea of a “reshoring fund” originally stocked with $25 billion, aim to push US companies to drastically revamp their relationship with China, the news agency reported, citing interviews with a dozen current and former government officials, industry executives and members of Congress.

Republicans and Democrats are both crafting bills to reduce US reliance on Chinese products, which made up some 18% of overall imports last year.

The US State Department in cooperation with other agencies and foreign governments is also trying to move American supply chains from China.

Donohue acknowledged Tuesday that there may be a need in future to increase domestic production in some industries “but there will also need to continue to be a huge place in the US economy for a global supply chain.”

US President Donald Trump has long promised to bring manufacturing back from overseas, however, the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about US dependency on China in terms of medical and food supply chains are “turbocharging” new eagerness for the idea in the White House.

Speaking to Fox News on Tuesday, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said ensuring domestic production in major industries was a “real high priority” for Trump and his team.

“We’ve had a lot of policy ideas on the table and we’re sort of sorting through them right now,” he said.

The US Chamber and other groups, however, say moving production facilities to the US from overseas will cost the country dearly and be time consuming, noting stockpiling critical supplies would be more cost effective.

They are worried that extending “Buy American” rules to boost US government purchasing of drugs and medical equipment could be faced with retaliation by China and other countries, jeopardizing supplies of masks and devices which are presently in great demand amid the coronavirus pandemic that has so far affected more than 1,570,500 and killed over 93,500.
Source : Agencies
Comment


Featured Stories
Etihad Made the First Airline Flight from the Emirates to Israel amid Normalization Attempts
Etihad Made the First Airline Flight from the Emirates to Israel amid Normalization Attempts
Mahmoud Abbas: Palestine Withdraws from All Agreements with Israel and US
Mahmoud Abbas: Palestine Withdraws from All Agreements with Israel and US
20 May 2020
Iranian Foreign Ministry: Zionist Regime Was Born Through Terror
Iranian Foreign Ministry: Zionist Regime Was Born Through Terror
20 May 2020
Afghan Mosque Attack Killing 8 & Wounding 12 Others
Afghan Mosque Attack Killing 8 & Wounding 12 Others
20 May 2020
Afghan Security Forces Foiled Taliban Attack on Key City
Afghan Security Forces Foiled Taliban Attack on Key City
19 May 2020
UN Envoy: Unauthorized Foreign Presence in Syria Amounts to Occupation
UN Envoy: Unauthorized Foreign Presence in Syria Amounts to Occupation
19 May 2020
Trump Threatens Permanent Freeze of WHO Funding, Gives 30-Day Ultimatum
Trump Threatens Permanent Freeze of WHO Funding, Gives 30-Day Ultimatum
19 May 2020
Tehran & Ansarullah Called for Efforts to Accelerate Delivery of Medical Supplies to Yemen
Tehran & Ansarullah Called for Efforts to Accelerate Delivery of Medical Supplies to Yemen
19 May 2020
international Community Must Put Pressure on Saudi Arabia for Import of Medical Equipment to Yemen: Ansarullah
international Community Must Put Pressure on Saudi Arabia for Import of Medical Equipment to Yemen: Ansarullah
18 May 2020
Suicide Bomber Kills Seven in Afghanistan
Suicide Bomber Kills Seven in Afghanistan's Ghazni
18 May 2020
U.S. Will Be Expelled From Iraq & Syria: Ayatollah Khamenei
U.S. Will Be Expelled From Iraq & Syria: Ayatollah Khamenei
18 May 2020
Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid
Taliban Does Not Recognize Afghanistan High Peace Council
17 May 2020
Iraqi PM Wears Hashd al-Sha
Iraqi PM Wears Hashd al-Sha'abi Uniform in Significant visit to Their Command Center
17 May 2020