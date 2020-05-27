0
Wednesday 27 May 2020 - 07:06

Pentagon's No. 2 IG Official Resigns after Being Passed Over

Story Code : 864963
Pentagon
His departure, effective June 1, is the latest move in a broader shakeup of government watchdog agencies that Democrats call a politically motivated campaign by President Donald Trump to weaken government oversight.

On May 15, Trump fired the State Department's inspector general, Steve Linick, whose office was critical of what it saw as political bias in the State Department’s management. In April, Trump also fired Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community inspector general who forwarded to Congress a whistleblower complaint that ultimately led to the president’s impeachment in the House.

A spokeswoman for the Pentagon's Office of Inspector General, Dwrena Allen, said Fine was not asked to resign. Fine issued a brief written statement lauding the importance of government watchdogs.

 “The role of inspectors general is a strength of our system of government,” Fine said. “They provide independent oversight to help improve government operations in a transparent way. They are a vital component of our system of checks and balances, and I am grateful to have been part of that system”, AP reported.

Fine, who received his law degree from Harvard, came to the Pentagon's inspector general's office as the No. 2 official in 2015 and had previously been inspector general at the Department of Justice from 2000 to 2011. He also is a former assistant United States attorney in Washington, DC.

Trump in early April designated Sean O'Donnell, the inspector general at the Environmental Protection Agency, to also be the acting Pentagon inspector general, replacing Fine as the head official. That move pushed Fine back to his previous position as the principal deputy inspector general and made him ineligible to head the special oversight board for coronavirus relief spending.

Although O'Donnell is now the acting inspector general at the Pentagon, Trump has nominated Jason Abend to be the permanent IG. Abend is a senior policy advisor at US Customs and Border Protection.
Source : Agencies
Related Stories
Pentagon warns North Korea against testing nuclear-capable missile
Islam Times - The United States government has warned North Korea against carrying out any “provocative actions,” after Pyongyang said it was putting ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Senior Commander Killed in Yemen during Infighting between Saudi & UAE Militias
Senior Commander Killed in Yemen during Infighting between Saudi & UAE Militias
World Food Program Warned that Yemen Aid Lifeline Reaching ‘Breaking Point’
World Food Program Warned that Yemen Aid Lifeline Reaching ‘Breaking Point’
27 May 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Are Preparing for the Great War When ‘Israel’ Will Be Wiped off the Map
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Are Preparing for the Great War When ‘Israel’ Will Be Wiped off the Map
By Sara Taha Moughnieh
27 May 2020
Trump Accuses Twitter of
Trump Accuses Twitter of 'Interfering' in US Election and 'Stifling Free Speech'
27 May 2020
Afghanistan Authorities Plan to Release 900 More Taliban Prisoners
Afghanistan Authorities Plan to Release 900 More Taliban Prisoners
26 May 2020
Sheikh Qassem: Liberation of Southern Lebanon Turning Point toward Independence
Sheikh Qassem: Liberation of Southern Lebanon Turning Point toward Independence
26 May 2020
EU’s Borrell: Asia Replacing US as Center of Global Power
EU’s Borrell: Asia Replacing US as Center of Global Power
26 May 2020
Maduro: Those Oil Tankers are Symbol of Iran & Venezuela’s ‘Courage and Freedom’
Maduro: Those Oil Tankers are Symbol of Iran & Venezuela’s ‘Courage and Freedom’
26 May 2020
Saudi Warplanes Continue Bombing Yemen on Eid Al-Fitr, Killing 3 Civilians
Saudi Warplanes Continue Bombing Yemen on Eid Al-Fitr, Killing 3 Civilians
25 May 2020
Russian FM Spokeswoman: US Willfully Ruining Strategic Stability System
Russian FM Spokeswoman: US Willfully Ruining Strategic Stability System
25 May 2020
Iran Condemns Foreign Interventions in China Internal Affairs
Iran Condemns Foreign Interventions in China Internal Affairs
25 May 2020
Brewing Unrest in Hong Kong Turned Violent over Proposed Security Law
Brewing Unrest in Hong Kong Turned Violent over Proposed Security Law
25 May 2020
North Korean Leader Vows to Bolster Nuclear
North Korean Leader Vows to Bolster Nuclear 'Deterrence'
24 May 2020