Thursday 28 May 2020 - 08:02

112 Missile Boats Delivered to IRGC Navy

Story Code : 865193
112 Missile Boats Delivered to IRGC Navy
IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami, Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, and IRCG Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri were among the officials and commanders attending the ceremony.

The 112 vessels the IRGC Navy received on Thursday are fast attack craft of different types, including Zolfaqar speedboats as well as Heidar-class and Meead-class boats.

They are expected to enhance the IRGC Navy’s power and the offensive capabilities of the naval forces ensuring the security of the Persian Gulf waters.

Missile boats are small, fast vessels armed with anti-ship missiles.

The doctrine behind the use of missile boats is based on the principle of mobility over defense and firepower.
Source : TNA
