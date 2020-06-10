0
Wednesday 10 June 2020 - 06:50

Boko Haram Kills Dozens, Destroys Village in Northern Nigeria

Story Code : 867656
Boko Haram Kills Dozens, Destroys Village in Northern Nigeria
The men attacked the village of Faduma Koloram, in Gubio local government area of Borno state, starting about noon.

They arrived in vehicles and on motorcycles, shooting with AK-47s, razing the village and stealing 1,200 cattle and camels, three sources told Reuters.

A resident, a Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) member and a soldier each confirmed the same account.

They said the men attacked because they suspected residents of sharing information on Boko Haram's movements with security authorities.

"It's an unfortunate day for us to witness this," said CJTF fighter Kachallah Bumu. While he said the residents were armed, and had repelled previous attacks, this one caught them off guard.

"They took us unaware and killed our people," he said.

A military spokesman could not be reached for comment.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, West Africa Province (ISWAP) of the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group, have killed thousands and displaced millions in northeastern Nigeria.
Comment


Featured Stories
CIA Spy Who Gathered Intel on Gen. Soleimani’s Whereabouts Sentenced to Death
CIA Spy Who Gathered Intel on Gen. Soleimani’s Whereabouts Sentenced to Death
US Activates Sanctions on Iran’s Shipping Network amid Coronavirus Pandemic
US Activates Sanctions on Iran’s Shipping Network amid Coronavirus Pandemic
9 June 2020
WHO: Coronavirus Situation ‘Worsening’ Worldwide
WHO: Coronavirus Situation ‘Worsening’ Worldwide
9 June 2020
North Korea to Sever Communication Lines to South
North Korea to Sever Communication Lines to South
9 June 2020
Hezbollah Unsatisfied with Combination of Iraq
Hezbollah Unsatisfied with Combination of Iraq's Delegation in Talks with US
8 June 2020
Leader Admires Crew of Iranian Tankers That Shipped Fuel to Venezuela
Leader Admires Crew of Iranian Tankers That Shipped Fuel to Venezuela
8 June 2020
Hamas: Israel’s Plans to Extend ‘Sovereignty’ Over West Bank Areas ‘Will Be Doomed to Failure’
Hamas: Israel’s Plans to Extend ‘Sovereignty’ Over West Bank Areas ‘Will Be Doomed to Failure’
8 June 2020
Imam Khomeini: An Enduring Thought, Path
Imam Khomeini: An Enduring Thought, Path
7 June 2020
Ghalibaf: US, Israeli Services Behind 2017 Terrorist Attack on Iranian Parliament
Ghalibaf: US, Israeli Services Behind 2017 Terrorist Attack on Iranian Parliament
7 June 2020
Russia: US Should Leave Syria and Deal with its Internal Crisis
Russia: US Should Leave Syria and Deal with its Internal Crisis
7 June 2020
UK Protesters Clash with Police During Anti-Rasism Demonstrations
UK Protesters Clash with Police During Anti-Rasism Demonstrations
7 June 2020
Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Mourns Former S.G. Ramadan Abdullah Shallah
Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Mourns Former S.G. Ramadan Abdullah Shallah
7 June 2020
Yemen’s Houthis Make Advances in Ma’rib, Kill Senior Saudi Commander
Yemen’s Houthis Make Advances in Ma’rib, Kill Senior Saudi Commander
6 June 2020