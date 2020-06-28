0
Sunday 28 June 2020 - 07:08

UAE Conceals News about Normalizing Ties with Israel

The National newspaper reported the news while Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Health Hend Al-Otaiba posted a tweet on her account.

It was noteworthy that the country’s mouthpieces, Sky News Arabic and Al-Hadath, did not make reference to this news, despite offering wide coverage of internal UAE issues and the medical assistance the country offers to the needy.

Local UAE newspapers including Al-Bayan, Al-Khaleej, and Emarat Al-Youm also did not feature the news.

However, mass media covered the article of UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef Al-Otaiba, where he claimed that his country is moving against the Israeli annexation of Palestinian lands.

During the last two decades, Israel launched several major offensives on the Palestinians and Lebanese and killed thousands along with settlement expansion at the expense of the Palestinians. Meanwhile, the Arab world, especially the UAE, continued criticizing the Palestinian resistance while maintaining good relations with Israel.
 
