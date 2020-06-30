Coronavirus Still Takes Toll: Over 500k Now Dead

Islam Times - Death toll from Coronavirus around the world has now topped 500 thousands as its cases have surged past the 10 million mark.

According to the latest figures released by Johns Hopkins University data, the global caseload stands at 10,154,984 and the world's death toll at 502,047.Although data shows the overall rate of death has flattened in recent weeks, health experts have expressed concerns about record numbers of new cases in countries like the United States, India and Brazil.Over 4,700 people are dying every 24 hours from COVID-19-related disease around the world, a Reuters tally shows.The United States with 125,804 fatalities accounts for a quarter of the deaths. It has also reported some 2,548,996 confirmed cases of the viral infection.In Latin America, COVID-19 cases on Sunday surpassed those detected in Europe, making the region the second most affected by the pandemic after North America.In Latin America, COVID-19 cases on Sunday surpassed those detected in Europe, making the region the second most affected by the pandemic after North America.The following is the latest on the coronavirus pandemic around the world:Brazilians have taken to the streets in major cities to protest far-right President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the health crisis in the country, which is now second to the US in terms of the number of cases and fatalities.The “Stop Bolsonaro” protests were staged both online and on the streets in Brazil’s main cities as well as in more than 20 other countries on Sunday.Brazilians protest against President Jair Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro on June 28, 2020. (Photo by Reuters)The protesters demanded Bolsonaro’s resignation as the country registered its highest number of infections at 259,105 in seven days through Sunday.Health authorities reported Brazil’s second-highest weekly death toll, with 7,005 people dead.That has pushed the total number of fatalities to 57,622, as the total cases reached 1,344,143.The far-right president, who has attempted to downplay the virus a “little flu,” keeps denying the threat of the outbreak.“Brazil is suffering immense pain, a hidden pain that throbs in the face of the incredible numbers of deaths caused by COVID-19,” the organizers said in a statement.Australia’s second most populous state of Victoria considers reimposing social distancing restrictions after the country reported its biggest one-day rise in new cases in more than two months on Monday.Victoria said on Monday it has detected 75 cases in the past 24 hours.The country, for several weeks, was reporting fewer than 20 new cases a day.The total number of cases now stands at 7,767, with 104 deaths across the country.China — where the virus was first discovered late last year — reported 12 new confirmed cases of the disease.The National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement that five of the new cases were imported infections involving travelers from overseas.The seven local infections were all found in the capital city of Beijing.The mainland’s total number of confirmed cases are 84,757, along with 4,641 deaths.New cases of coronavirus on Sunday surpassed the 200,000 mark in Pakistan.Health authorities reported 3,602 new cases on COVID-19, which pushed the total tally to 206,512.At least 49 deaths have so far been reported, taking the overall toll to 4,167.The number of new cases in Germany increased by 262 to 193,761, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.The reported death toll rose by four to 8,961, the tally showed.The daily number of COVID-19 cases in the Czech Republic also rose to 305 on Monday, according to Health Ministry data.This marked the fourth straight daily rise in infections and brought the total number of cases to 11,603.There have been 348 deaths in the country of 10.7 million.In the Middle East, Qatar considers further easing coronavirus curbs from Wednesday, as infections have passed their peak and the rate is subsiding, according to authorities.The Supreme Committee for Crisis Management said late on Sunday that restaurants would reopen at limited capacity from Wednesday, as would public beaches and parks.Public and private gatherings of a maximum of five people will be allowed, while employees in the public and private sector can work from office at 50% capacity, it added.This month, Qatar also allowed outbound flights and the re-opening of some mosques.The Persian Gulf state of about 2.8 million population, announced 750 new cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 94,413, with 110 deaths.In Africa, Sudan is extending the lockdown imposed on the state of Khartoum by one week, the government spokesman said on Sunday.Authorities have extended the closure of Khartoum’s international airport until July 12, as well.The country has confirmed 9,257 cases of the infection, and 572 deaths.