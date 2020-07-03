0
Friday 3 July 2020 - 11:51

Taliban Dismiss Pentagon Report Claiming Movement Maintains Ties with Al-Qaeda

Story Code : 872252
Taliban Dismiss Pentagon Report Claiming Movement Maintains Ties with Al-Qaeda
"We strongly reject this report and consider it propaganda and unsubstantiated ... It is very unfortunate the Defence Department has published such an irresponsible report or propaganda is conducted to confuse common thinking in such a sensitive time", the Taliban said, according to Sputnik.

According to the movement, it "does not seek to support anyone working outside the borders of Afghanistan in India or any other country".

The Taliban argued that they are currently "using all means" to implement the February peace deal with the US and "bring comprehensive peace to Afghanistan".

"We call on American officials to remain committed to the Doha agreement, end propaganda based on false information and stop individuals in the US military apparatus from propaganda who still possibly seek war in Afghanistan for their own personal interests or the interests of defence companies," the Taliban added.

In a semiannual Afghanistan report to the Congress on Wednesday, the Pentagon said that "despite recent progress in the peace process" between the US and the terrorist movement, Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent "maintains close ties to the Taliban in Afghanistan, likely for protection and training".

In late February, the United States and the Taliban movement signed a peace deal in the Qatari capital of Doha. Under the accord, the US conditionally pledges to gradually pull its forces out of Afghanistan within 14 months. The Taliban, in return, vows that the country will not become a safe haven for terrorist groups.
Related Stories
The Security Council Gets Ready to order Israel to Break Ties with al-Qaeda
Islam Times - In August 2014, Israel participated in driving out the Blue Helmets from the Golan buffer ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Turkey: UNSC Must Remind UAE of Duty to International Law
Turkey: UNSC Must Remind UAE of Duty to International Law
India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats
India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats
3 July 2020
Yemen Vows to Continue Legitimate Retaliatory Attacks as Long as War, Siege Persist
Yemen Vows to Continue Legitimate Retaliatory Attacks as Long as War, Siege Persist
3 July 2020
Palestinian Resistance Arrests Cell Operating on Behalf of Zionist Occupation in Gaza
Palestinian Resistance Arrests Cell Operating on Behalf of Zionist Occupation in Gaza
3 July 2020
Vatican Summons ‘Israeli’, US Ambassadors Over Annexation Plans
Vatican Summons ‘Israeli’, US Ambassadors Over Annexation Plans
2 July 2020
Russians Set to Back Reforms Allowing Putin To Extend His Rule
Russians Set to Back Reforms Allowing Putin To Extend His Rule
2 July 2020
Hundreds March In New York Against ‘Israel’s’ West Bank Annexation Scheme
Hundreds March In New York Against ‘Israel’s’ West Bank Annexation Scheme
2 July 2020
Mahatir Calls on Muslims to Focus on Fighting Israeli Regime
Mahatir Calls on Muslims to Focus on Fighting Israeli Regime
2 July 2020
Pakistan Daily Urges Int’l Community to Speak Up for Palestinians
Pakistan Daily Urges Int’l Community to Speak Up for Palestinians
1 July 2020
UN: Conditions of Rohingya Return Has Not Improved
UN: Conditions of Rohingya Return Has Not Improved
1 July 2020
Senior Iraqi Lawmaker Calls for Expulsion of US Troops
Senior Iraqi Lawmaker Calls for Expulsion of US Troops
1 July 2020
UK’s Johnson Says He’s “Passionate Defender of Israel”, But Warns against Annexation
UK’s Johnson Says He’s “Passionate Defender of Israel”, But Warns against Annexation
1 July 2020
Sanctions on Hezbollah Are Doomed To Failure; Islamic Economy and Ethics Rule
Sanctions on Hezbollah Are Doomed To Failure; Islamic Economy and Ethics Rule
By Nour Rida
30 June 2020