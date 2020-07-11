0
Saturday 11 July 2020 - 11:07

US-China Relationship ‘Severely Damaged’, Phase 2 Trade Deal Not A Priority: Trump

Story Code : 873768
US-China Relationship ‘Severely Damaged’, Phase 2 Trade Deal Not A Priority: Trump
“They could have stopped the plague. They could have stopped it. They didn’t stop it,” Trump stated on Air Force One en route to Florida, according to reporters present on the plane, CNBC reported.

Asked if that friction meant “phase two” of the US-China trade deal would no longer happen, Trump noted that he wasn’t even thinking about it and that he had many other things on his mind.

The status of the trade agreement between the two economic superpowers, the first phase of which was signed and went into effect earlier this year, has come under question amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The virus, which was first observed in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has spread around the world and taken a devastating toll on America’s health and economy. More than 3.18 million cases and at least 134,000 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in the US, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Trump announced in May that he was “very torn” about whether to scrap the first phase of the pact with Beijing, while officials in his administration have assured that both countries are still expected to honor the deal.

Phase one of the deal followed a protracted trade war with China that hung over much of Trump’s first term in office. The agreement took initial steps toward addressing issues including intellectual property protections and forced technology transfers, while also saying that China will buy at least $200 billion worth of US goods over two years.
Related Stories
US will remain steadfast partner of Saudi Arabia to ensure Israel’s interests: Trump
Islam Times - President Donald Trump has said Washington intends to remain a steadfast partner of Saudi Arabia to ensure interests of the United ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Says Possible Use of NATO Aircraft to Traffic Afghan Drugs Needs to Be Investigated
Russia Says Possible Use of NATO Aircraft to Traffic Afghan Drugs Needs to Be Investigated
AIPAC Clashes with US Democrats over Netanyahu
AIPAC Clashes with US Democrats over Netanyahu's Annexation Plan
11 July 2020
Iran-Syria Military Coop. First Step to Defeat Caesar Act: Assad’s Advisor
Iran-Syria Military Coop. First Step to Defeat Caesar Act: Assad’s Advisor
11 July 2020
UN Warns 10 Million Face Acute Food Shortages in Yemen
UN Warns 10 Million Face Acute Food Shortages in Yemen
11 July 2020
IRGC Improves Accuracy of Homegrown Rocket
IRGC Improves Accuracy of Homegrown Rocket
10 July 2020
“Israel” Meddling in Serbia, Fueling Unrest
“Israel” Meddling in Serbia, Fueling Unrest
10 July 2020
Russian FM Lavrov Warns About Rising Risks of Nuclear Confrontation
Russian FM Lavrov Warns About Rising Risks of Nuclear Confrontation
10 July 2020
US Approves $620 mln Missile Upgrade Package for Taiwan
US Approves $620 mln Missile Upgrade Package for Taiwan
10 July 2020
US, UK Must Suspend Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
US, UK Must Suspend Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
9 July 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Addresses US Ambassador to Lebanon: Respect Yourself, Keep Respectful
Sayyed Nasrallah Addresses US Ambassador to Lebanon: Respect Yourself, Keep Respectful
9 July 2020
Venezuela’s Air Force “Neutralizes” Unidentified US Plane
Venezuela’s Air Force “Neutralizes” Unidentified US Plane
9 July 2020
Iran, Syria Sign Agreement to Boost Military, Security Cooperation
Iran, Syria Sign Agreement to Boost Military, Security Cooperation
9 July 2020
UK to Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
UK to Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
8 July 2020