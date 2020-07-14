0
Tuesday 14 July 2020 - 08:04

Israel’s Givati Brigade Preparing for Next War with Hezbollah

Story Code : 874316
Israel’s Givati Brigade Preparing for Next War with Hezbollah
The reports added that the armored corps and air force participated in the drills, noting that Givati Brigade was supplied with more armored vehicles and night-vision goggles.

On July 12, 2006, the Zionist enemy launched a wide scale war against Lebanon and claimed that it was in response to the limited operation carried out on the same day by Hezbollah who just captured 2 Israeli soldiers in order to reach a swap deal and liberate the Lebanese and Arab captives from the entity’s jails.

For 33 days, Hezbollah steadfastly confronted the Zionist barbaric war which managed only to kill the civilians and destroy the infrastructure in Lebanon, but the Israeli army failed to occupy any Lebanese town, including the border ones, and was unable to strike the military structure of the Islamic Resistance as it had vowed arrogantly at the beginning of the war.

Hezbollah managed to kill a large number of Israeli soldiers, destroy their vehicles, including the tanks, and inflict a great defeat upon the Zionist army which was, consequently, forced to halt the war on July 14.

A large number of Zionist political and military leaders resigned or were sacked after the end of the war which was considered as a great defeat by Winograd probe committee tasked by the Israeli occupation authorities to investigate the causes of the army’s failure in its campaign against Lebanon.
Comment


Featured Stories
China Urges World to Stop US Push to Reinstate Iran Bans, Kill JCPOA
China Urges World to Stop US Push to Reinstate Iran Bans, Kill JCPOA
Three Russian Soldiers Injured in Explosion During Joint Patrol in Syria
Three Russian Soldiers Injured in Explosion During Joint Patrol in Syria
14 July 2020
CIA Spy Executed: Iran Judiciary
CIA Spy Executed: Iran Judiciary
14 July 2020
Top Catalan Politician Says He Was Targeted by “Israeli” Spyware
Top Catalan Politician Says He Was Targeted by “Israeli” Spyware
14 July 2020
Russia’s Federal Security Service Foils ISIL Terror Plots in Country’s South
Russia’s Federal Security Service Foils ISIL Terror Plots in Country’s South
13 July 2020
If Soleimani Assassination Happened To the West, It Would Declare War: UN Official
If Soleimani Assassination Happened To the West, It Would Declare War: UN Official
13 July 2020
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades Vow To Drive US Troops Out Of Country
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades Vow To Drive US Troops Out Of Country
13 July 2020
Massive Blaze, Explosion Cripple US Military Ship in San Diego, 21 Injured
Massive Blaze, Explosion Cripple US Military Ship in San Diego, 21 Injured
13 July 2020
Iranian Army’s Airborne Unit to Get 100km-Range Missiles
Iranian Army’s Airborne Unit to Get 100km-Range Missiles
12 July 2020
Hezbollah Deputy Head: Israel Does Not Have Ability to Survive
Hezbollah Deputy Head: Israel Does Not Have Ability to Survive
12 July 2020
As Virus Rages in US, Trump Finally Wears A Mask
As Virus Rages in US, Trump Finally Wears A Mask
12 July 2020
Iran’s Zarif Deplores EU Failure to Uphold Its Duties, Prevent Srebrenica Genocide
Iran’s Zarif Deplores EU Failure to Uphold Its Duties, Prevent Srebrenica Genocide
12 July 2020
Russia Says Possible Use of NATO Aircraft to Traffic Afghan Drugs Needs to Be Investigated
Russia Says Possible Use of NATO Aircraft to Traffic Afghan Drugs Needs to Be Investigated
11 July 2020