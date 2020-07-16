Yemen Urges Suspending Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia As War Crimes Escalate

Islam Times - Yemen slammed the United Nations for remaining silent towards the Saudi war crimes committed in the country, calling for an end to arms sales to Riyadh after the regime and its allies massacred dozens of civilians, including children, in al-Jawf Province.

The Yemeni Foreign Ministry said that some 16,700 civilians, including 3,750 children and 2,370 women, have been killed and around 26,100 injured since the beginning of the Saudi-led war in 2015, al-Masirah TV network reported on Wednesday.Thousands of citizens, the statement added, have lost their lives due to an inhumane Saudi blockade that has caused different diseases and prolonged starvation among Yemeni population.The ministry also referred to the recent Saudi-led strikes on a residential area in the northern province of al-Jawaf, saying the raids left 31 civilians dead.The massacre came just weeks after the UN, in a highly contentious move, took the Saudi regime off its list of child killers.“Unfortunately, the Saudi crimes against the Yemeni people go on for the sixth consecutive year, and they will continue as long as the international community and world powers remain silent in the face of the atrocities and massacres against the innocent Yemeni citizens,” read the statement.It also complained that the United Nations Security Council has failed to address the Saudi bloodshed in Yemen while it spends time discussing minor issues.Foreign Ministry officials one again condemn the horrific crimes of the Saudi-led coalition and underscore the need for suspending arms exports to the Riyadh regime, the statement read.It further called on the international community, legal organizations and the Security Council to take practical steps to ensure the security of Yemeni people instead of being an accomplice in the murder of the oppressed nation.Other Yemeni ministries also issued similar statements in condemnation of Wednesday's raids.According to the Yemeni Health Ministry, most of the victims of Wednesday’s Saudi strikes on Jawf were women and children.The attack came three days after a similar aerial assault in the northwestern Hajjah province that killed at least seven children and two women.