Saturday 1 August 2020 - 14:05

Iran Nabs Ringleader of US-Based Terrorist Group

In a statement released on Saturday, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry said its forces have dealt a “heavy and serious blow” to a terrorist group based in the US.

The ringleader of Tondar (Thunder) terrorist group has been arrested by the Intelligence Ministry, it added.

The ministry said it will give more details of the arrest later.

“The surveillance of the unknown soldiers of Imam Zaman (Iranian intelligence forces) on a terrorist group based in the US has led to the arrest of this terrorist group’s ringleader,” ISNA reported on Saturday.

The IRIB news reported that the ringleader, Jamshid Sharmahd, who headed an armed act of sabotage in Iran, is now in custody of Iran’s intelligence forces.

According to the report, Sharmahd was behind the 2008 terrorist attack that killed 14 people and wounded 215 others at the Hosseynieh Seyed al-Shohada Mosque in the city of Shiraz.

In recent years, Tondar terror group has been planning to carry out a number of big terrorist operations in Iran, it added.
