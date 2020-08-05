0
Wednesday 5 August 2020 - 19:40

Assassinating Cmdr. Violation of Iraq Territorial Integrity: UN

Story Code : 878617
Assassinating Cmdr. Violation of Iraq Territorial Integrity: UN
The UN described US assassination of Iran’s top general Soleimani as ‘arbitrary and illegal’.

UN Special Rapporteur, Agnès Callamard, submitted arbitrary executions of this report to the United Nations last month.

Regarding the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani, the United States has used force not only against the Islamic Republic of Iran but also against Iraq, reads the report, adding, by assassinating Iran’s top commander in Iraqi land and territory, the United States has violated the territorial integrity of this country without the permission of Iraqi government.

Former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Second-in-Command of Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with eight others were assassinated in Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3, 2020 at the behest of US President Donald Trump.
