0
Monday 10 August 2020 - 09:09

Iran Slams External Provocations on Beirut Port Blast: Unacceptable

Story Code : 879362
Iran Slams External Provocations on Beirut Port Blast: Unacceptable
“The Beirut blast was a huge disaster and it is normal that people are shocked by the incident; however, it is not acceptable for individuals or groups or other countries to misuse the situation to reach their political wishes,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said at his weekly presser on Monday.

Referring to the developments in Lebanon in the past days, Mousavi said, “Clearly, some are pursuing some specific [political] goals through external provocations.”

The spokesman highlighted that Lebanon is currently in need of solidarity and assistance, not foreign interferences, underlining the need for letting the Lebanese government handle the situation and soothe the pains of its people.

Mousavi also noted that a high-ranking Iranian official is set to visit Lebanon in the coming days. He did not reveal the name.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has been standing by the Lebanese people and government since the early hours of the incident, and Foreign Minister [Mohammad Javad Zarif] has called his Lebanese counterpart, discussing the issue,” he added.

Several humanitarian aid cargoes have so far been dispatched to Beirut and more will be on the way, he noted.
Related Stories
Majority of British people say arms sales to Saudis 'unacceptable'
Islam Times - A large majority of British people are opposed to the UK’s weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, according to a new survey.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ulyanov Rejects Pompeo
Ulyanov Rejects Pompeo's Remarks on Iran
UK Took $1bln of Gold from Cash-Strapped Venezuela, Russian Official Says
UK Took $1bln of Gold from Cash-Strapped Venezuela, Russian Official Says
10 August 2020
Taliban Pledge Afghan Peace Talks after Prisoner Release Completed
Taliban Pledge Afghan Peace Talks after Prisoner Release Completed
10 August 2020
Lukashenko Wins Belarus Presidential Election
Lukashenko Wins Belarus Presidential Election
10 August 2020
US Supports Unrest in Lebanon in Hope of Regime Change in Blast-Devastated Beirut
US Supports Unrest in Lebanon in Hope of Regime Change in Blast-Devastated Beirut
9 August 2020
Russian Ambassador Says UK Becoming More Tied to US Policy After Leaving EU
Russian Ambassador Says UK Becoming More Tied to US Policy After Leaving EU
9 August 2020
Intra-Afghan Talks to Commence in Qatar
Intra-Afghan Talks to Commence in Qatar
9 August 2020
Thousands Protest Near Netanyahu
Thousands Protest Near Netanyahu's Residence in Jerusalem Al-Quds
9 August 2020
US Slaps Sanctions on Hong Kong Leader over Security Law
US Slaps Sanctions on Hong Kong Leader over Security Law
8 August 2020
Suspicious Move of US Navy Boeings Day Before Beirut Blast
Suspicious Move of US Navy Boeings Day Before Beirut Blast
8 August 2020
Mousavi: No Difference Between Bolton, Hook or Abrams
Mousavi: No Difference Between Bolton, Hook or Abrams
8 August 2020
IOF Shoots Down Own Drone Over Occupied Golan Heights, Suspecting It Came From Lebanon
IOF Shoots Down Own Drone Over Occupied Golan Heights, Suspecting It Came From Lebanon
8 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Impartial Probe Necessary into Beirut Blast
Sayyed Nasrallah: Impartial Probe Necessary into Beirut Blast
7 August 2020