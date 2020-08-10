Iran Slams External Provocations on Beirut Port Blast: Unacceptable

Islam Times - Iran has reiterated sympathy and support to the Lebanese nation following last week’s destructive blasts in Beirut Port, saying any external provocations with political purposes in this regard are ‘unacceptable’.

“The Beirut blast was a huge disaster and it is normal that people are shocked by the incident; however, it is not acceptable for individuals or groups or other countries to misuse the situation to reach their political wishes,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said at his weekly presser on Monday.Referring to the developments in Lebanon in the past days, Mousavi said, “Clearly, some are pursuing some specific [political] goals through external provocations.”The spokesman highlighted that Lebanon is currently in need of solidarity and assistance, not foreign interferences, underlining the need for letting the Lebanese government handle the situation and soothe the pains of its people.Mousavi also noted that a high-ranking Iranian official is set to visit Lebanon in the coming days. He did not reveal the name.“The Islamic Republic of Iran has been standing by the Lebanese people and government since the early hours of the incident, and Foreign Minister [Mohammad Javad Zarif] has called his Lebanese counterpart, discussing the issue,” he added.Several humanitarian aid cargoes have so far been dispatched to Beirut and more will be on the way, he noted.