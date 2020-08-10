0
Monday 10 August 2020 - 11:20

Yemenis Rally Against Saudi War, World's Inaction

Story Code : 879404
Yemenis Rally Against Saudi War, World
Protesters said the world must act without double standards and hold to accountable perpetrators of violations and abuses anywhere in the world and particularly in Yemen, according to presstv.

Yemenis once again expressed their total support for retaliatory operations against the Saudi invaders. Yemenis have managed to inflict heavy blows on Saudi Arabia through retaliatory strikes.

The UN envoy to Yemeni Martin Griffiths released a statement condemning Saudi airstrike on two houses in Khab alshaef of aljowf. During the deadly bombing 20 civilians were killed and 7 others injured, among them women and children.

Since the beginning of Saudi aggression, over 17 thousand civilians have been killed. Despite the increasing number of civilian deaths, Riyadh adamantly pressed ahead with its indiscriminate airstrikes, deepening the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

The people of Yemen have been denied food, medical supplies, aid and fuel through need the Saudi-imposed blockade on the country. People here say it’s time that the Saudi invaders being held accountable by the international community. 
Related Stories
Brahimi Says World’s Inaction on Syria behind Iraq Unrest
Islam Times - Former UN and Arab League envoy to Syria Lakhdar Brahimi said Sunday the unrest sweeping Iraq stemmed from the international community's negligence of the conflict in neighboring ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Ulyanov Rejects Pompeo
Ulyanov Rejects Pompeo's Remarks on Iran
UK Took $1bln of Gold from Cash-Strapped Venezuela, Russian Official Says
UK Took $1bln of Gold from Cash-Strapped Venezuela, Russian Official Says
10 August 2020
Taliban Pledge Afghan Peace Talks after Prisoner Release Completed
Taliban Pledge Afghan Peace Talks after Prisoner Release Completed
10 August 2020
Lukashenko Wins Belarus Presidential Election
Lukashenko Wins Belarus Presidential Election
10 August 2020
US Supports Unrest in Lebanon in Hope of Regime Change in Blast-Devastated Beirut
US Supports Unrest in Lebanon in Hope of Regime Change in Blast-Devastated Beirut
9 August 2020
Russian Ambassador Says UK Becoming More Tied to US Policy After Leaving EU
Russian Ambassador Says UK Becoming More Tied to US Policy After Leaving EU
9 August 2020
Intra-Afghan Talks to Commence in Qatar
Intra-Afghan Talks to Commence in Qatar
9 August 2020
Thousands Protest Near Netanyahu
Thousands Protest Near Netanyahu's Residence in Jerusalem Al-Quds
9 August 2020
US Slaps Sanctions on Hong Kong Leader over Security Law
US Slaps Sanctions on Hong Kong Leader over Security Law
8 August 2020
Suspicious Move of US Navy Boeings Day Before Beirut Blast
Suspicious Move of US Navy Boeings Day Before Beirut Blast
8 August 2020
Mousavi: No Difference Between Bolton, Hook or Abrams
Mousavi: No Difference Between Bolton, Hook or Abrams
8 August 2020
IOF Shoots Down Own Drone Over Occupied Golan Heights, Suspecting It Came From Lebanon
IOF Shoots Down Own Drone Over Occupied Golan Heights, Suspecting It Came From Lebanon
8 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Impartial Probe Necessary into Beirut Blast
Sayyed Nasrallah: Impartial Probe Necessary into Beirut Blast
7 August 2020