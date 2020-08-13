0
Thursday 13 August 2020 - 11:15

Zarif: US So Desperate To Show Support for Its Anti-Iran Struggles

"US is so desperate to show support for its struggle to illegally extend arms restrictions on Iran that it clings to the personal position of GCC SG—obtained thru coercion—as regional consensus," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"All knew that most in the region—even in GCC—do NOT subscribe to this," he added.

In order to prove his remarks, Zarif referred to Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs official Mutlaq bin Majid al-Qahtani's interview with 'Al Jazeera' in which he said: "The positions of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council are usually issued by the meeting of foreign ministers of member-states, and not through the statements of the Secretary-General, which represent the opinion of the General Secretariat."

The agreed positions of the council are usually issued by the meeting of foreign ministers of member states, and not through the statements of the Secretary-General, which represent the opinion of the General Secretariat only, he added.

"We in Qatar do not see that the current sanctions on Iran lead to positive results and do not contribute to resolving crises, and the resolution of crises must be through dialogue," he noted.

"Iran is a neighboring country with which we have good neighborly relations, and it has a position that we value in the State of Qatar, the government and the people, especially during the unjust blockade on Qatar," he said.

"While the blockading countries chose unilateral measures, the State of Qatar chose dialogue, and this is our policy always. We look forward to good relations with everyone," Majid al-Qahtani added.
