Saturday 15 August 2020 - 09:18

‘Israeli’ Military Bombs, Attacks Gaza Strip

Story Code : 880396
Late on Friday, ‘Israeli’ warplanes, helicopters and tanks once again bombed positions in the blockaded enclave, claiming that they were positions held by the Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas.

In a statement issued following the attacks, the ‘Israeli’ military claimed that the raids were carried out in response to a number of alleged incendiary balloons sent from Gaza to the occupied territories, and targeted “naval force compound, underground infrastructure and observation posts” belonging to Hamas.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, at least a pregnant woman and a three-year-old child sustained injuries in the attacks and were taken to hospital for due treatment.

Friday’s attacks on sites allegedly used by Hamas were the sixth such night-time aggression this week.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation regime every so often launches strikes against positions in the blockaded enclave, accusing the resistance groups there of launching rockets.

Gaza has been under an ‘Israeli’ occupation siege since June 2007, which has caused a decline in living standards.

The occupation entity has also launched three major wars against the enclave since 2008, killing thousands of Gazans each time and shattering the impoverished territory’s already poor infrastructure.

The crippling blockade has caused a decline in the standard of living as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty in the Gaza Strip.
