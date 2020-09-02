0
Wednesday 2 September 2020 - 22:14

Lebanon’s Military Investigative Judge Accuses Kinda Al-Khatib of Collaborating with Israeli Enemy

Story Code : 883932
Lebanon’s Military Investigative Judge Accuses Kinda Al-Khatib of Collaborating with Israeli Enemy
According to the judiciary decision, Al-Khatib entered the occupied territories in Palestine and met with the Israeli journalist Roy Qays and was interviewed by the Zionist TV.

The indictment also mentions that she helped Qays to conduct an interview with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and the other defendant in the same case, the Lebanese national Charbel Al-Hajj.

Al-Khatib also contacted an Israeli woman nicknamed ‘Juleit’ and expressed her wishes about the eradication of Hezbollah and opening the Lebanese borders with ‘Israel’, according to the indictment which added the she provided the enemy with tips that help it to ameliorate its image in Lebanon.

 Judge Abu Shakra, on June 24, issued an arrest warrant against Al-Khatib over charges of collaboration with the Israeli enemy.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Soldier Filmed Kneeling on Palestinian Protester
Israeli Soldier Filmed Kneeling on Palestinian Protester's Neck in West Bank
Iranian Army Unveils New Portable Radar System
Iranian Army Unveils New Portable Radar System
2 September 2020
Macron in Baghdad on First Official Visit
Macron in Baghdad on First Official Visit
2 September 2020
US Refuses to Join Global Effort to Develop COVID-19 Vaccine
US Refuses to Join Global Effort to Develop COVID-19 Vaccine
2 September 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: UAE’s Treason Will Not Last Long
Ayatollah Khamenei: UAE’s Treason Will Not Last Long
1 September 2020
Turkish-Backed Militants Steal Electricity Poles, Transmission Towers in Syria’s Hasaka
Turkish-Backed Militants Steal Electricity Poles, Transmission Towers in Syria’s Hasaka
1 September 2020
Russia Considers US Armed Forces’ Actions in Estonia to Be Extremely Dangerous
Russia Considers US Armed Forces’ Actions in Estonia to Be Extremely Dangerous
1 September 2020
Saudi King Fires 2 Royals in Alleged Corruption Inquiry
Saudi King Fires 2 Royals in Alleged Corruption Inquiry
1 September 2020
Israeli Plane Headed to UAE Equipped with System to Protect from Missiles
Israeli Plane Headed to UAE Equipped with System to Protect from Missiles
31 August 2020
‘Israel’ Commits Arson Attack in Syria’s Liberated Area East of Majdal Shams, Quneitra Countryside
‘Israel’ Commits Arson Attack in Syria’s Liberated Area East of Majdal Shams, Quneitra Countryside
31 August 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran Owes Security to Air Defense Preparedness
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran Owes Security to Air Defense Preparedness
31 August 2020
Yemen Conducts Drone Attack on Saudi Airport
Yemen Conducts Drone Attack on Saudi Airport
31 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Condemns Any Call for Peace with Israeli Regime
Sayyed Nasrallah Condemns Any Call for Peace with Israeli Regime
30 August 2020