0
Saturday 5 September 2020 - 10:55

Rouhani: Iranians’ Participation in Arbaeen Procession This Year Off Table

Story Code : 884439
Rouhani: Iranians’ Participation in Arbaeen Procession This Year Off Table
In remarks at a Saturday meeting of the Coronavirus Fight National Headquarters, Rouhani said no pilgrim would travel to Iraq this year for the mourning rituals marking Arbaeen –the religious gathering in commemoration of the third Shiite Imam (AS).

The president said the coronavirus situation in Iraq is much worse than that in Iran with only one month before Arbaeen.

It is also impossible to control a huge gathering of pilgrims in terms of health protocols, he noted.

A few days ago, Deputy Interior Minister for Security Affairs Hossein Zolfaqari said Baghdad has decided to bar all foreign pilgrims from visiting Iraq for this year’s Arbaeen season in the wake of the pandemic.

Each year, millions of Shiites flock to the Iraqi city of Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rites 40 days after Ashura.
Related Stories
Rouhani: Some Countries’ Abuse of International Organizations Is Root Cause of Global Problems
Islam Times - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the abuse of international organizations by certain ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Chinese Defence Ministry Says India Responsible for Escalation of Border Tensions
Chinese Defence Ministry Says India Responsible for Escalation of Border Tensions
Trump Condemned for Calling US War Dead “Suckers”
Trump Condemned for Calling US War Dead “Suckers”
5 September 2020
Rouhani: Iranians’ Participation in Arbaeen Procession This Year Off Table
Rouhani: Iranians’ Participation in Arbaeen Procession This Year Off Table
5 September 2020
Venezuela Condemns US Sanctions against Officials
Venezuela Condemns US Sanctions against Officials
5 September 2020
Hamas Urges Palestinian Unity Against US, Israel Schemes
Hamas Urges Palestinian Unity Against US, Israel Schemes
4 September 2020
Ethiopia Admits ’Not Doing Enough’ To Aid Detained Migrants in Saudi Arabia
Ethiopia Admits ’Not Doing Enough’ To Aid Detained Migrants in Saudi Arabia
4 September 2020
Greek PM Says Turkey Must Drop ’Threats’ For Talks to Begin
Greek PM Says Turkey Must Drop ’Threats’ For Talks to Begin
4 September 2020
Netanyahu Secretly Allowed US to Sell F-35 to UAE
Netanyahu Secretly Allowed US to Sell F-35 to UAE
4 September 2020
Hamas’ Haniyeh Meets Islamic Jihad Chief, to Meet Sayyed Nasrallah
Hamas’ Haniyeh Meets Islamic Jihad Chief, to Meet Sayyed Nasrallah
3 September 2020
Afghanistan to Move to Qatar Seven Prisoners Sought by Taliban
Afghanistan to Move to Qatar Seven Prisoners Sought by Taliban
3 September 2020
UAE’s New Betrayal: “Israeli” Spy Base in Yemen’s Socotra Island
UAE’s New Betrayal: “Israeli” Spy Base in Yemen’s Socotra Island
3 September 2020
Venezuela Invites UN, EU Observers to Monitor Upcoming Polls
Venezuela Invites UN, EU Observers to Monitor Upcoming Polls
3 September 2020
Israeli Soldier Filmed Kneeling on Palestinian Protester
Israeli Soldier Filmed Kneeling on Palestinian Protester's Neck in West Bank
2 September 2020