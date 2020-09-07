0
Monday 7 September 2020 - 23:11

Hamas Says It Has Missiles That Can Hit Tel Aviv

Story Code : 884913
“Our missiles had a range of several kilometers (miles) from the border with Gaza,” Haniyeh said. “Today the resistance in Gaza has missiles that can hit Tel Aviv and beyond Tel Aviv.”

“We will never forget the right of return (to our homeland) regardless of how much sacrifice it needs (to be realized),” the Hamas leader said, AP reported. 

Haniyeh added that the normalization process that has begun in the region is not representative of the real position of the regional nations, stressing, “Palestine still has its special place in the conscience of nations.”

The movements have spearheaded resistance efforts against Israeli aggression in their respective nations.

Hamas defends the Gaza Strip against Israel. Tel Aviv has taken the Palestinian territory under incessant attacks, three all-out wars, and a crippling siege since 2007.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and several smaller battles over the last 13 years.
 
