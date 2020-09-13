0
Sunday 13 September 2020 - 02:20

Next? Bahraini Regime Joins Betrayers of Palestine, Announces Normalizing Ties with ‘Israel’

Story Code : 885936
Next? Bahraini Regime Joins Betrayers of Palestine, Announces Normalizing Ties with ‘Israel’
This makes it the second country after the United Arab Emirates [UAE] to speak publicly of normalized ties with ‘Israel.’

Such so-called ‘peace’ deals have been widely censured as a betrayal of the Palestinian nation and the Palestinian cause.

Trump said in a tweet on Friday that Bahrain had agreed to join the UAE in striking a deal to normalize relations with Tel Aviv.

The White House said the Trump had broken the news after speaking by phone to Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifah and Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He also attached to a separate tweet a joint statement, whereby the three had agreed on and expressed commitment to “the establishment of full diplomatic relations between ‘Israel’ and the Kingdom of Bahrain."

They also boasted the deal in the statement as a “historic breakthrough,” and claimed the agreement was aimed at increasing “stability, security, and prosperity in the region.”

Bahrain has agreed to formalize the deal with ‘Israel’ at a ceremony on September 15 at the White House, where the United Arab Emirates would also sign off on its own thaw with the occupying regime announced in mid-August.

The Zionist entity and the UAE agreed to a US-brokered deal to normalize relations on August 13. Under the agreement, the Tel Aviv regime has purportedly agreed to "temporarily" suspend applying its own rule to further areas in the occupied West Bank and the strategic Jordan Valley that Netanyahu had pledged to annex.
Related Stories
Next Round of Iran-Ukraine Talks on Plane Crash Set for October
Islam Times - The next round of talks between Ukraine and Iran on compensation for a Ukrainian jet that crashed near Tehran in January is scheduled ...
Comment


Featured Stories
S Korea Media: Kim Jong-un Executed 5 Top Officials for Bashing His Policy
S Korea Media: Kim Jong-un Executed 5 Top Officials for Bashing His Policy
US ‘Spy’ Captured Near Venezuelan Oil Refining Complex: Maduro
US ‘Spy’ Captured Near Venezuelan Oil Refining Complex: Maduro
12 September 2020
Saudi Officials Must Testify in 9/11 Lawsuit, Says US Judge
Saudi Officials Must Testify in 9/11 Lawsuit, Says US Judge
12 September 2020
Terror Groups Plotting for another Provocative Chemical Attack in Syria: Russia
Terror Groups Plotting for another Provocative Chemical Attack in Syria: Russia
12 September 2020
US Withdraws Its Drones After Iranian Warning Ahead of Massive Drills Near Strategic Strait of Hormuz
US Withdraws Its Drones After Iranian Warning Ahead of Massive Drills Near Strategic Strait of Hormuz
11 September 2020
UK, France, Germany Agree To Reject US Demand for Iran Snapback Sanctions
UK, France, Germany Agree To Reject US Demand for Iran Snapback Sanctions
11 September 2020
Syria Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Aleppo
Syria Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Aleppo
11 September 2020
Trump Bragged He Protected MBS after Khashoggi’s Brutal Murder, According To Woodward’s New Book
Trump Bragged He Protected MBS after Khashoggi’s Brutal Murder, According To Woodward’s New Book
11 September 2020
Yemeni Resistance Targets Saudi Capital, Vows More Painful Operations
Yemeni Resistance Targets Saudi Capital, Vows More Painful Operations
10 September 2020
Trump to Host UAE FM, Netanyahu for Normalization Deal Signing Ceremony
Trump to Host UAE FM, Netanyahu for Normalization Deal Signing Ceremony
10 September 2020
Iran, China, Others to Be Part of Joint Military Drills in Russia
Iran, China, Others to Be Part of Joint Military Drills in Russia
10 September 2020
Trump Boasts of Nuclear Weapon ‘You Haven’t Even Seen or Heard About’
Trump Boasts of Nuclear Weapon ‘You Haven’t Even Seen or Heard About’
10 September 2020
President Rouhani: Another Defeat Awaiting US This Month
President Rouhani: Another Defeat Awaiting US This Month
9 September 2020