Next? Bahraini Regime Joins Betrayers of Palestine, Announces Normalizing Ties with ‘Israel’

Islam Times - In the latest unashamed move against the Middle East’s central cause, Palestine, the treacherous Bahraini regime tasked US President Donald Trump with announcing the normalization of ties with the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity.

This makes it the second country after the United Arab Emirates [UAE] to speak publicly of normalized ties with ‘Israel.’Such so-called ‘peace’ deals have been widely censured as a betrayal of the Palestinian nation and the Palestinian cause.Trump said in a tweet on Friday that Bahrain had agreed to join the UAE in striking a deal to normalize relations with Tel Aviv.The White House said the Trump had broken the news after speaking by phone to Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifah and Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.He also attached to a separate tweet a joint statement, whereby the three had agreed on and expressed commitment to “the establishment of full diplomatic relations between ‘Israel’ and the Kingdom of Bahrain."They also boasted the deal in the statement as a “historic breakthrough,” and claimed the agreement was aimed at increasing “stability, security, and prosperity in the region.”Bahrain has agreed to formalize the deal with ‘Israel’ at a ceremony on September 15 at the White House, where the United Arab Emirates would also sign off on its own thaw with the occupying regime announced in mid-August.The Zionist entity and the UAE agreed to a US-brokered deal to normalize relations on August 13. Under the agreement, the Tel Aviv regime has purportedly agreed to "temporarily" suspend applying its own rule to further areas in the occupied West Bank and the strategic Jordan Valley that Netanyahu had pledged to annex.