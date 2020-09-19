0
Saturday 19 September 2020 - 11:21

France Rejects US’ Allegations against Hezbollah

Speaking to reporters on Friday, French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll “To our knowledge, there is nothing tangible to confirm such an allegation in France today,” according to Reuters. 

Earlier on Thursday, the US State Department’s coordinator for counterterrorism Nathan Sales had accused Hezbollah of smuggling and storing chemicals, including ammonium nitrate, from Belgium to France, Greece, Italy, Spain and Switzerland.

Hezbollah is storing such weapons to use them whenever Tehran deems necessary, Sales claimed without elaborating or providing evidence of the activities.

The allegations come as US has designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, sparing no effort to undermine its image and role in Lebanon.

In a tragic explosion in Beirut Port in August, 2,750 tons of Ammonium nitrate was exploded, destroying the port and killing at least 190 people.
