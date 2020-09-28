0
Monday 28 September 2020 - 09:44

WH Chief of Staff Doubles Down on Attacks on FBI Director

Story Code : 888895
WH Chief of Staff Doubles Down on Attacks on FBI Director
"To suggest that there is a process that is full of integrity is trying to make a verdict before you've actually heard the case," Meadows told CBS' "Face the Nation" of Wray's testimony on Capitol Hill last week.

"That's my problem with Director Wray. They need to investigate it, and make sure that the voting populace – makes sure that their vote counts and no one else's does," he continued.

The FBI did not comment on Meadows' remarks Sunday.

Wray had told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee there has been voter fraud at the local level "from time to time," but maintained, "we have not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it's by mail or otherwise."

That message, which runs counter to Trump's unfounded claims that the US voting system is rife with fraud, comes as the White House continues to position Wray as a foil ahead of Election Day.

Trump has made little attempt to veil his disdain for the FBI director, who many of Trump's allies have suggested to him is doing little to stamp out what they view as rampant corruption at the FBI. He has complained privately that Wray refuses to rebuke his predecessor James Comey, has chastised those who recommended him for the job and has said he would love to replace him.

Wray's vulnerability is obvious in the era of a President who wants every top official in his administration not only to publicly defend him but to criticize his opponents. Unlike Attorney General William Barr, who often goes out of his way to color his public remarks to avoid contradicting Trump, Wray's understated style is to stick to the dry facts in a way that Trump and his allies find grating.

While there are currently no indications that Trump is preparing to fire Wray, Meadows on Sunday declined to offer the President's confidence in the FBI director, while noting that Trump will consider replacing those in whom he does lose confidence.

"Well, I mean, as we look at this, we want to make sure he's doing his job. There are different degrees of confidence in different Cabinet members. Certainly, he's still there," Meadows said.

"The minute the President loses confidence in any of his Cabinet members – they serve at his pleasure – he will certainly look at replacing them."
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Unveils Naval Ballistic Missile “Zolfaqar Basir”
IRGC Unveils Naval Ballistic Missile “Zolfaqar Basir”
Journos Gather ‘War Crime’ Evidence at Scene of Saudi-led Airstrike in Yemen
Journos Gather ‘War Crime’ Evidence at Scene of Saudi-led Airstrike in Yemen
28 September 2020
Venezuela Aims to Overcome Effects of US Sanctions with New Legislation: Maduro
Venezuela Aims to Overcome Effects of US Sanctions with New Legislation: Maduro
28 September 2020
Trump Paid No Income Taxes in 10 Out of 15 Years, New York Times Reveals
Trump Paid No Income Taxes in 10 Out of 15 Years, New York Times Reveals
28 September 2020
Syria Invites Sanction-Beset Nations to Unite Against
Syria Invites Sanction-Beset Nations to Unite Against 'Suffocating' Bans
28 September 2020
Yemen’s Parties Agree to Largest Prisoner Swap as U.N. Seeks Ceasefire
Yemen’s Parties Agree to Largest Prisoner Swap as U.N. Seeks Ceasefire
28 September 2020
Azerbaijan Has Declared War on Armenian People: Armenia PM
Azerbaijan Has Declared War on Armenian People: Armenia PM
28 September 2020
After His Initiative’s Failure, Macron Throws Contradictory Accusations at Lebanese Parties
After His Initiative’s Failure, Macron Throws Contradictory Accusations at Lebanese Parties
28 September 2020
Egyptian Naval Forces Open Fire at Palestinian Fishing Boat, Kill Two
Egyptian Naval Forces Open Fire at Palestinian Fishing Boat, Kill Two
27 September 2020
Exiled Saudi Dissidents Launch Political Party, Hope to Dethrone MbS, Open Door to Democracy
Exiled Saudi Dissidents Launch Political Party, Hope to Dethrone MbS, Open Door to Democracy
27 September 2020
Top General: UAE to Be Treated as Enemy If Israel Hurts Iran’s Security
Top General: UAE to Be Treated as Enemy If Israel Hurts Iran’s Security
27 September 2020
‘He’s Sort of Like Goebbels’: Biden Compares Trump to Nazi Propagandist
‘He’s Sort of Like Goebbels’: Biden Compares Trump to Nazi Propagandist
27 September 2020
US Threats Prove Victory of Resistance: Iraq’s Al-Nujaba
US Threats Prove Victory of Resistance: Iraq’s Al-Nujaba
26 September 2020