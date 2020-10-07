Coronavirus Outbreak at ‘Israeli’ Military Base Sees Over 100 Soldiers Test Positive

Islam Times - More than 100 soldiers at an ‘Israeli’ occupation military base tested positive for the coronavirus, Channel 13 news reported on Tuesday.

The outbreak, the largest to date on an ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces [IOF] facility, was at an unnamed base of the Kfir Infantry Brigade, the report added.More than 400 soldiers have reportedly entered quarantine.According to an ‘Israeli’ military unit’s statement, the incident is being handled and investigated by commanders and according to the Medical Corps and the IOF’s procedures, out of concern for the health of the soldiers and those who serve in the brigade.The Zionist occupation entity is in the throes of a severe outbreak of the respiratory disease and under a second full lockdown.On Monday the Health Ministry registered 5,647 new cases, while the overall case count since March was at 274,423 infections since March.So far, 1,757 Zionists have died of the virus.