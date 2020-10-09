0
Friday 9 October 2020 - 11:02

Putin Invites Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs for Talks

Story Code : 891061
Putin Invites Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs for Talks
“The president of Russia is issuing a call to halt the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh on humanitarian grounds in order to exchange dead bodies and prisoners,” the Kremlin said in a statement.  

The statement said Putin held a series of phone talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.  

It said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would mediate the peace talks. 

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.  

New clashes erupted on Sept. 27, but international calls for a halt to the fighting have gone unanswered. 

The OSCE Minsk Group -- co-chaired by France, Russia and the US -- was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail. A cease-fire, however, was agreed upon in 1994. 
