Thursday 15 October 2020 - 11:02

Pompeo Urges Riyadh Regime to Consider Normalizing Ties with ‘Israel’

Story Code : 892209
As cited by Reuters, Pompeo said that he brought up the so-called Abraham Accords, a US-brokered document for ‘Israel’-UAE and ‘Israel’-Bahrain normalizations, at a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

“We hope Saudi Arabia will consider normalizing its relationships as well, and we want to thank them for the assistance they’ve had in the success of the Abraham Accords so far,” Pompeo said, as quoted by the agency.

Pompeo also expressed his hope that the Saudi leadership could instrumentalize its influence with the Palestinians to set off new talks between Tel Aviv and Ramallah.

Pompeo hailed the Abraham Accords, saying they "reflect a changing dynamic in the region," with Middle East nations wary of the need to cooperate in the face of Iran -- and for the sake of regional prosperity.

Earlier this week, the Zionist government officially endorsed its treaty with the United Arab Emirates.

The agreement is set to stand for a vote in the Knesset [the ‘Israeli’ Parliament] Thursday.
