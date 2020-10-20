Netanyahu: «Israel», UAE Agree on Visa-Free Travel

Islam Times - The “Israeli” entity and the United Arab Emirates [UAE] have agreed on visa-free travel, “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced.

"We are exempting our nationals from visas," Netanyahu said, as quoted by AFP.The two delegations also signed agreements on air transport and investment protection. The signing ceremony took place at entity’s Ben Gurion International Airport.Earlier in the day, a high-ranking delegation from the UAE arrived in Tel Aviv, the first official visit by that country to the “Israeli” entity since the two signed their historic agreement, along with Bahrain, at the White House on 15 September.