0
Wednesday 28 October 2020 - 09:21

Iranian Plane Lands in Venezuela: Tracking Data

Story Code : 894527
Iranian Plane Lands in Venezuela: Tracking Data
The EP-FAB 747 aircraft landed at a time when trade ties have grown closer between the two OPEC members, Reuters reported.

The plane landed at the Maiquetia airport serving Caracas in afternoon hours on Tuesday, the report added.

Data on flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed the aircraft descending toward Caracas around 4 p.m. local time (8 p.m. GMT) after taking off in Tehran the previous night. The plane made stops in Tunisia and Cape Verde before flying to Venezuela, the data show.

Venezuela's information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this year, more than a dozen flights from Iran's Mahan Air brought materials to help repair Venezuela's refineries. Iran has also sent two flotillas of tankers carrying fuel to Venezuela, easing acute fuel shortages in the South American country.
Comment


Featured Stories
China Urges US to Abandon “Zero-Sum Mindset” As Pompeo Speaks about Beijing’s “Threat”
China Urges US to Abandon “Zero-Sum Mindset” As Pompeo Speaks about Beijing’s “Threat”
UAE Lavishes “Aid” on Sudan after Normalization with “Israel”
UAE Lavishes “Aid” on Sudan after Normalization with “Israel”
28 October 2020
Syria’s UN Envoy: US, EU Continue Economic Terrorism against Damascus
Syria’s UN Envoy: US, EU Continue Economic Terrorism against Damascus
28 October 2020
Iranian Plane Lands in Venezuela: Tracking Data
Iranian Plane Lands in Venezuela: Tracking Data
28 October 2020
Bolivia Court Drops “Terrorism” Charges against Morales, Annuls Arrest Warrant
Bolivia Court Drops “Terrorism” Charges against Morales, Annuls Arrest Warrant
27 October 2020
No Place for US, Israel in Future of West Asia
No Place for US, Israel in Future of West Asia
27 October 2020
Trump Administration Approves $2.37bln Arms Sale to Taiwan
Trump Administration Approves $2.37bln Arms Sale to Taiwan
27 October 2020
At Least 7 Killed, 70 Wounded After Bomb Goes Off at Religious School in Pakistan
At Least 7 Killed, 70 Wounded After Bomb Goes Off at Religious School in Pakistan
27 October 2020
Russia Calls on Foreign Players Not to Promote Military Scenario in Karabakh
Russia Calls on Foreign Players Not to Promote Military Scenario in Karabakh
26 October 2020
Beijing to Impose Sanctions on US Companies over Arms Sales to Taiwan
Beijing to Impose Sanctions on US Companies over Arms Sales to Taiwan
26 October 2020
Macron Opens Floodgates for Muslim Backlash as He Insists on Insults
Macron Opens Floodgates for Muslim Backlash as He Insists on Insults
26 October 2020
Saudi Normalization With ‘Israel’ Close: Mossad Chief
Saudi Normalization With ‘Israel’ Close: Mossad Chief
26 October 2020
Outrage over French President
Outrage over French President's Anti-Islam Comments Led to Protests, Boycotts
25 October 2020