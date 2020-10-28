Iranian Plane Lands in Venezuela: Tracking Data

Islam Times - An Iranian plane, owned by Iran's Qeshm Fars Air, landed in Venezuela, according to flight-tracking data.

The EP-FAB 747 aircraft landed at a time when trade ties have grown closer between the two OPEC members, Reuters reported.The plane landed at the Maiquetia airport serving Caracas in afternoon hours on Tuesday, the report added.Data on flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed the aircraft descending toward Caracas around 4 p.m. local time (8 p.m. GMT) after taking off in Tehran the previous night. The plane made stops in Tunisia and Cape Verde before flying to Venezuela, the data show.Venezuela's information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Earlier this year, more than a dozen flights from Iran's Mahan Air brought materials to help repair Venezuela's refineries. Iran has also sent two flotillas of tankers carrying fuel to Venezuela, easing acute fuel shortages in the South American country.