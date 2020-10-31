0
Saturday 31 October 2020 - 15:26

Canadian PM Says Nice Attack Does Not Define Islam

Story Code : 895205
Canadian PM Says Nice Attack Does Not Define Islam
Defending 'free speech', Trudeau said it is important but it sure does come with limits, WION reported.

His statement about free speech was related to the recent controversy surrounding the cartoon printed and re-printed by the French Charlie Hebdo magazine and said Canada will always "defend freedom of expression."

Trudeau, meanwhile, distanced himself from any direct statement in the press conference and said freedom of expression does not come without limits.

"We owe it to ourselves to act with respect for others and to seek not to arbitrarily or unnecessarily injure those with whom we are sharing a society and a planet," he added.

"We do not have the right for example to shout fire in a movie theatre crowded with people, there are always limits," Trudeau underscored.

He also urged people to be more aware of their words and actions towards fellow humans. "In a pluralist, diverse and respectful society like ours, we owe it to ourselves to be aware of the impact of our words, of our actions on others, particularly these communities and populations who still experience a great deal of discrimination," he said.

He also openly condemned the attacks saying, "it is unjustifiable and Canada wholeheartedly condemns these acts while standing with our French friends who are going through extremely difficult times."
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi G20 Banknote Angers India, Pakistan over Kashmir Region Status
Saudi G20 Banknote Angers India, Pakistan over Kashmir Region Status
Canadian PM Says Nice Attack Does Not Define Islam
Canadian PM Says Nice Attack Does Not Define Islam
31 October 2020
Bahrain’s Prominent Cleric Ayatollah Qassim: Get Rid of Your Arrogance O Macron!
Bahrain’s Prominent Cleric Ayatollah Qassim: Get Rid of Your Arrogance O Macron!
31 October 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Insulting the Prophet [PBUH] Unacceptable; US, The West to Pay the Price of Nurturing Takfirism
Sayyed Nasrallah: Insulting the Prophet [PBUH] Unacceptable; US, The West to Pay the Price of Nurturing Takfirism
30 October 2020
US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE
US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE
30 October 2020
US Court Sends Subpoena to MBS on Assassination Charges
US Court Sends Subpoena to MBS on Assassination Charges
30 October 2020
Normalization Deals between Some Arab States and ‘Israel’ Won’t Last Long
Normalization Deals between Some Arab States and ‘Israel’ Won’t Last Long
29 October 2020
Azerbaijan Says Armenia Used Cluster Bombs in Deadly Attack
Azerbaijan Says Armenia Used Cluster Bombs in Deadly Attack
30 October 2020
Maduro: Venezuelan Refinery Damaged By Terrorist Attack
Maduro: Venezuelan Refinery Damaged By Terrorist Attack
29 October 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Why Insulting Islam’s Prophet Allowed But Doubting Holocaust A Crime?
Ayatollah Khamenei: Why Insulting Islam’s Prophet Allowed But Doubting Holocaust A Crime?
29 October 2020
500,000 Yemeni Children are in Critical Condition due to Malnutrition, UN Opposes any Action to Alleviate the Deplorable Situation in Yemen!
500,000 Yemeni Children are in Critical Condition due to Malnutrition, UN Opposes any Action to Alleviate the Deplorable Situation in Yemen!
Interviewed By Masoumeh Forouzan
29 October 2020
Danish Quran-Burner Arrested in Germany, Facing Imprisonment
Danish Quran-Burner Arrested in Germany, Facing Imprisonment
29 October 2020
Maduro: Venezuela Has Right to Buy Weapons from Any Country, Even US
Maduro: Venezuela Has Right to Buy Weapons from Any Country, Even US
29 October 2020