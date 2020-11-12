0
Thursday 12 November 2020 - 02:24

France’s Marine Le Pen Refuses to Recognize Joe Biden’s Victory

Story Code : 897316
According to the media outlet, Le Pen, who was among the first to congratulate Trump upon his electoral victory in 2016, argued that "justice must be allowed to decide" the outcome of the election.

"I'm among those who will not congratulate the future president of the United States, because I don't consider the game to be over until we've gone into overtime," she said.

Delivering this remark while speaking with journalists on the sidelines of a Remembrance Day ceremony in Henin-Beaumont, a commune in her constituency of Pas-de-Calais, Le Pen also voiced her opinion on the media coverage of the US election.

"I am rather astonished to see the media… rush to announce a result when we know that there are appeals currently being studied by the justice system," she said.

With US media outlets having labelled Biden president-elect, some world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have congratulated the Democratic candidate.

US President Donald Trump, however, has not admitted his defeat, and his campaign moved to raise several legal challenges against the election results in a number of key swing states.
