Three ‘Israeli’ Airlines to Run Dubai-Tel Aviv Flights From December

Islam Times - In yet another aspect of normalization with the Zionist entity, three ‘Israeli’ airlines will begin direct flights from Tel Aviv to Dubai in December, with El Al ELAL.TA operating twice daily services, Israir offering six weekly flights and Arkia operating a daily service, Dubai Airports said on Wednesday.

El Al will run its service with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, Israir’s flights will be use Airbus A320s and Arkia’s daily flight will be on Embraer E-195 E-Jet aircraft, Dubai Airports, which manages the operations of both of Dubai’s airports, said in a statement.The United Arab Emirates [UAE] and the occupation regime signed a normalization deal in September to establish full diplomatic relations.This made the UAE, along with Gulf neighbor Bahrain, the first Arab states in a quarter of a century to seek formal ties with the Zionist occupation entity.Dubai state-owned airline flydubai said last week it would start twice daily flights between the UAE’s business hub and Tel Aviv this month.Dubai’s Emirates, the UAE’s biggest airline, will sell tickets on the flydubai service through a codeshare agreement between the carriers.