0
Thursday 12 November 2020 - 10:05

Three ‘Israeli’ Airlines to Run Dubai-Tel Aviv Flights From December

Story Code : 897391
Three ‘Israeli’ Airlines to Run Dubai-Tel Aviv Flights From December
El Al will run its service with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, Israir’s flights will be use Airbus A320s and Arkia’s daily flight will be on Embraer E-195 E-Jet aircraft, Dubai Airports, which manages the operations of both of Dubai’s airports, said in a statement.

The United Arab Emirates [UAE] and the occupation regime signed a normalization deal in September to establish full diplomatic relations.

This made the UAE, along with Gulf neighbor Bahrain, the first Arab states in a quarter of a century to seek formal ties with the Zionist occupation entity.

Dubai state-owned airline flydubai said last week it would start twice daily flights between the UAE’s business hub and Tel Aviv this month.

Dubai’s Emirates, the UAE’s biggest airline, will sell tickets on the flydubai service through a codeshare agreement between the carriers.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Urges IAEA to Take ’Unbiased’ Stance on Saudi, ’Israeli’ Nuclear Activities
Iran Urges IAEA to Take ’Unbiased’ Stance on Saudi, ’Israeli’ Nuclear Activities
Fearing a Biden Settlement Freeze, Tel Aviv Expedites Construction beyond Green Line
Fearing a Biden Settlement Freeze, Tel Aviv Expedites Construction beyond Green Line
12 November 2020
UN: Yemen on the Verge of Famine
UN: Yemen on the Verge of Famine
12 November 2020
’Dead Voters’ Took Part in US General Election!
’Dead Voters’ Took Part in US General Election!
12 November 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Border Demarcation State’s Responsibility, Trump’s Era the Worst in US History
Sayyed Nasrallah: Border Demarcation State’s Responsibility, Trump’s Era the Worst in US History
12 November 2020
Erdogan Says Turkey jointly with Russia to Monitor Ceasefire in Karabakh
Erdogan Says Turkey jointly with Russia to Monitor Ceasefire in Karabakh
11 November 2020
Israeli FM Says Bahraini Counterpart to Visit Zionist Entity ‘Soon’
Israeli FM Says Bahraini Counterpart to Visit Zionist Entity ‘Soon’
11 November 2020
Bahrain Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa Dies Aged 84
Bahrain Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa Dies Aged 84
11 November 2020
2 Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Eastern Afghanistan: Gov
2 Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Eastern Afghanistan: Gov't
11 November 2020
HRW: G20 Must Pressure Saudi Arabia to Free Illegally Detained Activists
HRW: G20 Must Pressure Saudi Arabia to Free Illegally Detained Activists
10 November 2020
US Imposes Syria-related Sanctions on Individuals, Entities
US Imposes Syria-related Sanctions on Individuals, Entities
10 November 2020
4 Killed, 20 Injured in Car Bomb Attack near an Afghan Police HQ
4 Killed, 20 Injured in Car Bomb Attack near an Afghan Police HQ
10 November 2020
US Urged to Stop Drone Sales to UAE over Civilian Deaths in Yemen
US Urged to Stop Drone Sales to UAE over Civilian Deaths in Yemen
10 November 2020