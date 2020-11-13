0
Friday 13 November 2020 - 02:19

Over Half of Ukrainians Look Forward to Improved Relations with Russia, Poll Shows

Story Code : 897502
Over Half of Ukrainians Look Forward to Improved Relations with Russia, Poll Shows
A total of 56.6% of those polled believe that Ukraine will improve relations with Russia in the future. As many as 30.1% said that tensions would persist between the two countries, while 12.6% found it hard to respond and 0.7% refused to answer, TASS reported.

In response to a question about the Russian language, 49.8% of the poll’s participants said that Russian was part of Ukraine’s heritage that should be promoted. At the same time, 29.6% consider Russian to be a threat to Ukraine’s independence. As many as 19.6% found it difficult to answer and another 1% refused to respond.

The poll involving 1,502 respondents was conducted on October 17-24. The margin of error does not exceed 2.6%. 
