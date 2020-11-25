Rights Groups Urge UK to End Saudi, UAE Arms Sales

Islam Times - Two human rights groups called on Britain to stop selling weapons to Saudi Arabia and the UAE in light of their ongoing aggression against Yemen.

A joint report issued recently by Sam for Rights and Liberties (a Yemeni non-governmental organization based in Geneva) and FSPD (a British non-governmental organization) said, "The United Kingdom should listen to calls by international organizations (such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch in previous statements) to stop selling weapons to Saudi Arabia and the UAE."The statement pointed out that "Saudi purchases accounted for 41 percent of the total of British arms exports between 2010 and 2019, while the UK secures 19 percent of Saudi Arabia's arms imports.""Based on data provided by arms ban campaigners, the total value of British export licenses of military products to Saudi Arabia since the start of the bombing in Yemen amounts to £5.4 billion ($7.20 billion), however, the real value of weapons exports is not less than £16 billion ($21.34 billion)," the statement explained, the Middle East Monitor reported.According to the report, the arms exports of British companies include, "aircraft, helicopters, drones, hardware, and defense-related products, worth £3 billion, in addition to £2.5 billion worth of bombs, missiles, and grenades."The Saudi-led coalition invaded Yemen in 2015. Since then, over 100,000 people have been killed, according to the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).