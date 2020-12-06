Palestinian Journalists Syndicate Calls for Boycotting Israel Media

Islam Times - Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) called for Palestinian journalists to boycott Israeli mass media following "distorted" reports about Palestinians broadcast by Israeli Channel 13.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on Saturday, the PJS called for Palestinians to take their role in preventing "such dangerous distortions".The PJS said that it had repeatedly called for boycotting Israeli media and Israeli reporters, who enter the Palestinian territories as "occupiers" and "under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces”, the Middle East Monitor reported.According to the PJS statement, "Any treatment or meeting with the Israeli media, or offering logistic assistance for them during their entry to the Palestinian territories are considered a normalization crime which is nationally and popularly rejected."Referring to the "distorted" report, which ignored the misery of Palestinian life caused by the Israeli occupation, the PJS indicated that the owners of Palestinian restaurants, coffee shops and hotels appeared in the report as "inferior".The PJS reiterated that the Israeli reporters “reinforced the narrative of the Israeli occupation which does not reflect the reality on the ground and cut the shows which reflect the consequences of the Israeli crimes and the occupation's restrictions on the Palestinian economy."Concluding the statement, the PJS expressed, "Palestinian journalists and mass media are subjected to Israeli suppression, sometimes in front of Israeli journalists or with their support. The PJS considers any assistance to Israeli media and journalists as encouragement of these Israeli crimes."