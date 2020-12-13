Algerian PM Warns against “Zionist Desire to Come Closer to Borders”

Islam Times - Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad warned on Saturday against Zionist desire to come closer to the country’s borders.

He criticized “foreign maneuvers” he said were aimed to destabilize Algeria, a day after Washington recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara in exchange for Rabat normalizing ties with Zionist entity.“There are foreign maneuvers which aim to destabilize Algeria,” Djerad said, in Algeria’s first reaction to the US decision.“There is now a desire by the Zionist entity to come closer to our borders,” he added, in reference to Israel.Algeria, Morocco’s neighbor and regional rival, is said to be the key foreign backer of the Polisario Front, which has campaigned for independence for the former Spanish colony of Western Sahara since the 1970s.“We are seeing today at our borders… wars and instability around Algeria,” Djerad said, in a speech to mark the anniversary of demonstrations against French colonial rule.The surprise announcement by outgoing President Donald Trump on Thursday of US recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara was swiftly dismissed by the Polisario, who have vowed to fight on until Moroccan forces withdraw.