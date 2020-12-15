Kremlin Warns Against Blaming Russian Hackers for Cyberattacks on US

Islam Times - Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed US accusations Russian hackers are behind cyberattacks against its organizations.

"I reject these statements, these accusations once again," Peskov told the media about speculations in the United States to the effect Russian hackers were behind cyberattacks against US organizations and companies, TASS reported."Even if it is true there have been some attacks over many months and the Americans managed to do nothing about them, possibly it is wrong to groundlessly blame Russians right away. We have nothing to do with this," he stated.