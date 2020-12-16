Ayatollah Khamenei: Avenging Murder of General Soleimani Will Certainly Happen at the Right Time

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei referred to Martyr Qassem Soleimani as the hero of the Iranian people and the Islamic nation.

His Eminence made the remarks on Wednesday when he received the organizers of a commemoration ceremony on the first martyrdom anniversary of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Quds Force Commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units [PMU] Second-in-command Hajj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.The family of Martyr Soleimani too were among the people who met with Imam Khamenei.“The massive funeral of martyrs Soleimani and al-Muhandis in Iran and Iraq was the first hard slap in the face of the Americans,” His Eminence stressed, noting that “overcoming the hollow strong image of hegemonic powers through soft power and expelling the US from the region are the harshest blows to be inflicted on enemies.”Punishing the inciters and killers of martyr Soleimani is a must, His Eminence said, stressing that “this revenge will certainly happen at the right time.”Appreciating the organizers of the anniversary ceremony and also the good actions of the family of Martyr Soleimani to keep alive his memory and path, Imam Khamenei said, "Given that the Martyr had devoted himself to the people, cultural and people capacities, besides innovations, should be used to honor him."His Eminence called General Soleimani’s martyrdom a historical event: "The reason why he became the hero of the Iranian nation and different strata of the people honored him, was that he was the symbol of Iranian people and their cultural values."Imam Khamenei referred to courage and resistance as outstanding characteristics of General Soleimani: "Courage and resistance are among Iranian's characteristics and despicability and passivity are against the national morale."Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Hajj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated at a drone attack carried out by American forces near Baghdad airport while he was on an official visit to the country a year ago.Elsewhere in his remarks, Imam Khamenei slammed the three European countries [E3] for showing the extreme ill performance, meanness, equivocation and hypocrisy when it comes to sanctions targeting the Iranian nation. His Eminence urged Iranians for national unity, defusing sanctions, strengthening in all fields, and not trusting the enemy.Imam Khamenei urged the Iranian authorities and people for strengthening in all areas, not trusting the enemy, preserving the national unity and looking for ways to defuse sanctions rather than ways to lift them.