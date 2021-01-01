Saudi Arabia Launches Air Raids in Sanaa After Deadly Aden Blasts

Islam Times - The Saudi-UAE coalition fighting Ansarullah revolutionaries in Yemen has reportedly carried out air raids in parts of the capital, Sanaa, hours after explosions struck the main airport in the southern city of Aden killing at least 26 people.

The coalition launched the air attacks overnight on Sanaa International Airport, and two Ansarullah sites in Rima Hamid in Sanhan district and Wadi Rjam in Bani Hashish district situated in southern Sanaa, according to Yemen’s al-Masirah TV.No casualties have been reported so far.Antonio Guterres, the United Nations chief, condemned the “deplorable” deadly attack on Aden airport, which came moments after a plane carrying members of a newly formed Saudi-backed cabinet landed.Hours after the attack, a second explosion was heard around Aden’s Maasheq presidential palace.Two International Committee of the Red Cross staff members were also killed in the attack and one was missing, ICRC said in a statement.No group claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.