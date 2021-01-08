Russia Says Riots in Washington Show US Election System Outdated, Invites Violations

Islam Times - Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday stated the recent civil unrest in Washington is an internal matter of the United States.

"This is a domestic issue of the United States," Zakharova told reporters, Sputnik reported."That said, we once again note that the US electoral system is archaic, inconsistent with modern democratic standards [due to] being prone to violations, while the US media have become an instrument of political struggle," Zakharova added."We wish for the friendly people of the US to overcome this dramatic moment of their history with dignity," the spokeswoman concluded.US Congress voted to certify Joe Biden’s November election victory after the joint session was interrupted when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol building. Biden won the US presidential election by a 306-232 electoral vote margin, although over a dozen senators and 100 members of the House objected. However, it was insufficient to prevent Congress from approving the results and prevent Biden from taking office on January 20.Trump protesters stormed the US Capitol building, destroying property and seizing the rotunda room, as Congress was trying to certify the results of Biden's presidential victory. Washington DC Police Chief announced that four people died during Capitol violence.